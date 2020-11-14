Victory in Arizona puts Biden out of sight

Winner: President-elect Joe Biden who has been confirmed as capturing Arizona, becoming only the second Democratic presidential candidate in seven decades to win the traditionally Republican state. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis

President-elect Joe Biden cemented his US election victory by capturing the battleground state of Arizona but the official transition to his administration remains gridlocked as President Donald Trump still refuses to accept defeat.

Mr Biden was projected to win Arizona after more than a week of vote counting from the November 3 election, Edison Research said. He becomes only the second Democratic presidential candidate in seven decades to win the traditionally Republican state.

Mr Biden’s win in Arizona gives him 290 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the White House winner.

Last Saturday, Mr Biden had already cleared the 270-vote threshold to win the election, setting him on course to be sworn in on January 20. Arizona’s 11 additional electoral votes put any longshot challenge by Mr Trump even further out of reach.

Mr Biden also holds a lead of more than 14,000 votes in the uncalled state of Georgia, a margin that is nearly certain to survive a manual recount. Although the national popular vote does not determine the outcome, he is winning that by more than 5.3 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points.

Yesterday the Vatican and China both sent congratulatory messages to Mr Biden acknowledging he has won the election. But Mr Trump has claimed without evidence that he was cheated by widespread election fraud. State election officials report no serious irregularities and his legal challenges have failed.

To win a second term, Mr Trump would need to overturn Mr Biden’s lead in at least three states, but he has so far failed to produce evidence that he could do so in any of them. States face a December 8 “safe harbour” deadline to certify their elections and choose electors for the Electoral College, which will officially select the new president on December 14.

In Michigan, where Mr Biden won by 2.6 percentage points or more than 148,000 votes, two Republican state senators have asked the state’s top election officials to audit the results before certifying them. They cited a “glitch” in vote-counting software, allegations that ballots were mishandled, and impediments to poll-watchers.

“These claims deserve our full attention and diligent investigation to ensure fairness and transparency in our election process,” Lana Theis and Tom Barrett said in a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Federal election security officials have found no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, “or was in any way compromised”, two security groups said in a statement released on Thursday by the lead US cybersecurity agency.

While Republicans in the United States have questioned the outcome, US allies around the world have recognised Mr Biden’s victory since last Saturday. Russia and Mexico have yet to join them.

Mr Trump’s refusal to accept defeat has stalled the transition. Mr Biden’s pick for White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, said that starting the transition was crucial now, as the Biden administration will inherit a coronavirus vaccination campaign as soon as he takes office.

Regardless of the impediments, Mr Biden will sign a “stack” of executive orders and send high-priority legislation to Congress on his first day in office, Mr Klain said. “He is going to have a very, very busy Day One.”

Online Editors