US Presidential Election: Anxious electorate lifts turnout in key states

Election workers sort absentee ballots to count at the Lansing city clerk's office on election night on November 03, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

A record number of Americans are expected to have voted in this year's presidential election, making their voices heard at a time when the country is tensely polarised and battling a deadly pandemic.

Even before Election Day, more than 100 million Americans had cast their ballots, more than 70pc of the total number cast in 2016. A significant number were voting for the first time or for the first time in many years, and their participation illustrated how the country has changed over the past four years, both demographically and politically.

In six states, voters cast more ballots during early voting than they did during the entire election in 2016, and then grew those numbers on Election Day. Nine additional states came close to doing the same.

Some of the largest spikes in voter participation appeared in states that President Donald Trump easily won in 2016 but have since become battlegrounds because of rapid changes in their populations: Texas, Georgia, Arizona and North Carolina. All of these states have seen an influx of new arrivals, often Democrats relocating from places such as California, New York and Illinois, and large numbers of young people of color turning 18 each year.

The political shifts in these states have been underway for many years, pushed by demographic changes, but have been accelerated by Trump's polarising presidency, which has repelled some Republicans and right-leaning independents enough to vote for Democrats. The 2020 election has sparked a frenzy of liberal organizing in those states, as Democrats try to reshape the electoral map.

Swing states that long have been key to both campaigns saw different levels of early voting. Pennsylvania, which was decided by just over one percentage point in 2016, had about 2.5 million votes cast early, which was roughly 40pc of the total number in 2016. Michigan was at about 65pc of its 2016 number, and Wisconsin was at 60pc.

But Florida came close to matching its 2016 turnout number during early voting and then quickly surpassed it on Election Day. As of late Tuesday, at least 10.6 million voters had cast ballots in Florida, which was at least 1.2 million more than in 2016.

Over the past several months, both campaigns targeted voters who didn't participate in 2016 to try to persuade them to vote this year.

For Trump and Republicans, that meant finding those who liked the president but don't usually vote, especially men. For Biden and Democrats, that meant connecting with voters who haven't bothered to vote in many years and people newly eligible, including those who turned 18 since the last presidential election, naturalized citizens and felons who regained their voting rights.

"Really why I decided to vote this time around was just how divisive the last four years have felt and a lot of what's gone on politically feels like tearing people apart and polarizing," Jana Hainey, 32, an email marketing specialist from Kansas City, Mo., who cast her first-ever ballot this election and voted for Biden. "I kind of really wanted to make sure after last four years to make sure my voice mattered."

While much attention has been given to the bursts of new Democratic voters, especially in urban and suburban areas, Trump also inspired a number of first-time voters to get involved.

Brian Dalley, 60, of Cascade, Mich., always thought the country ran just fine without his input. But following heart surgery in April, he more closely followed the news and was alarmed by protests that had turned violent in some cities and the widespread disrespect of the president.

"You're supposed to get behind your president," said Dalley, a plumber who was first in line at the polling place near his home Tuesday morning and voted for the first time by filling out a ballot for Trump.

In the final days of the 2020 election, the Biden campaign said it thought its voters would reflect the strength of the "Obama coalition" 12 years ago, which included historic numbers of young people and voters of color.

It was a bullish claim given that Democrat Hillary Clinton's loss in 2016 was due in part to her difficulty motivating precisely those voters in certain key states. That and a surge of support for third-party candidates delivered, on the margins, an electoral college victory to Trump.

"To me, 2016 was not a story of what Trump did, it was a story of what Hillary Clinton and the Democrats failed to do. They failed to hold on tightly to that Obama coalition," said Cornell Belcher, a Democratic pollster. "But it's too simple to say it was a turnout issue. There is a reason people don't turn out."

After the 2016 election, Trump's strength among White voters without college degrees became a topic of intense focus. But Clinton's relative strength with White college graduates was also a factor.

"These White college graduates, they were more evenly divided before, and for a while they were Republican. But over time they have moved into the Democratic coalition in a powerful way, led by college educated White women," said Mark Mellman, a Democratic pollster, who said anti-Trump sentiment has accelerated the trend.

Belcher said he thinks White college graduates have become likelier to vote for Democrats in part because they have been disturbed by racial conflict during the Trump administration.

Since the 2016 election, the share of voters without college degrees has fallen by nearly 5pc nationally, according to an analysis of census data by William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution.

And some of the most dramatic demographic changes have transpired in battleground states. In Arizona, for example, the share of White voters without college degrees fell by more than five percentage points since the last election, while the share of Hispanic voters increased by more than 6pc.

White men without college degrees fell as a percentage of eligible voters by about 3pc in Georgia, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and, to a slightly smaller degree, Florida, according to that data. White women without college degrees fell as a proportion of the electorate by about 3pc in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.

Meanwhile, the share of Hispanic residents who are eligible to vote grew by 4pc in Colorado, 3pc in Florida, and 3pc in Texas - all states that saw a huge increase in voter participation this year.

The burst of first-time voters could be seen in the line that formed Tuesday at a polling location at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

Renna Rebischke-Smith, 18, cast a provisional ballot for Biden because "there are a lot of issues on the table that affect me." Health-care worker Fiontay Williams, 31, voted for Biden because of Trump's handling of the pandemic. And Savannah New, 20, voted for Trump because of his support for gun rights.

Across the country, first-time voters for Trump also included Jairo Acedo, 26, a truck driver in Phoenix who worried that a Biden presidency would negatively affect his life, and Ouedia "Exie" Nowling, 67, of Pensacola, Fla., who wasn't interested in politics until Trump was elected.

First-time presidential voters who picked Biden included Leila Ahmed, 18, a college student in Idaho who came to the United States from Kenya in 2005 and is alarmed by the racism she has seen in the country, and Dejah Wright, 28, of Atlanta, who was not a fan of the former vice president but didn't want Trump reelected.

In Chicago on Tuesday, there was a block party atmosphere at the United Center, the home of the Bulls and the Blackhawks that was transformed into a polling location. In line was Christian Torres, 19, who was voting for the first time - making him the first in his family to vote in a U.S. election.

His parents and older siblings are from Guadalajara, Mexico, and are undocumented. His younger siblings have yet to turn 18. He voted for Biden, whom he hopes will reform the country's immigration system.

"They don't have a voice like I do," he said of his family, "so I want to be their voice."