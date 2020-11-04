US election: What do Trump and Biden need to do to win the Presidential race?

DONALD Trump and Joe Biden are still battling over a few crucial states as the race to the White House reaches its final stages.

While the overall counting could go on for several days yet, Joe Biden has now edged ahead in the ace for the Oval Office.

The magic number of electoral votes to secure the presidency is 270.

So far Joe Biden has won 253 electoral votes and Donald Trump, who has already prematurely declared victory in the election, appears to be lagging with 218.

Biden also appears to have more routes to victory within the scope of the results to come. He has enjoyed a momentum shift with wins in Wisconsin and Michigan tonight.

However Trump, who infamously claimed victory in the early hours of Tuesday, is confident that he can win through and has also warned of legal challenges to come in several crucial states.

The ‘rust belt’ states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin which were so important in 2016 have again proved to be key for whoever is to become the 46th president of the United States.

What does Joe Biden now need to win?

After a shaky start, Biden has enjoyed a late surge and has crucially been called as winner in both Wisconsin and Michigan this evening. The Wisconsin win could prove a watershed moment as it gave Biden a win in a state that Trump had won four years ago.

If he wins Nevada and Arizona, then he will have the 270 votes needed.

Nevada's secretary of state has announced that no more vote tallies will be released until Thursday morning. He said the decision was made to ease pressure on counties to ensure they have time to tabulate their votes accurately.

Trump leads in Pennsylvania but there are more than a million mail ballots to be counted, which could yet favour Biden.

How can Donald Trump mount a comeback?

Donald Trump must hold on to Pennsylvania and Georgia, where he holds a lead.

Then he must claim Arizona or Nevada from Biden. Nevada is close but it won’t be decided tonight.

In Arizona he will need to win between 52pc and 55pc of the remaining 600,000 votes if he is to win the state. Some 400,000 of the votes are due to come from Maricopa county and Trump is polling at 46pc there, meaning he is unlikely to secure the requisite votes to carry the 11 electoral college votes on offer.

Two ballot totals will be released at 3am and 6.30am Irish time and from those, the state result and even the presidency may be decided. However Trump supporters are already demanding recounts and legal challenges are coming in several crucial states, meaning this is far from over.

Here is a snapshot of the crucial battles that remain:

Alaska (3 electoral votes) – 56pc of votes counted with Trump on 62.9pc. It could take days to finalise the winner although Trump holds a very solid lead.

Arizona (11 electoral votes) – 86pc of votes counted with Biden on 51pc. Achieving a victory here would be a major victory for Biden.

Georgia (16 electoral votes) – 94pc of votes counted with Trump in the lead at 50pc. It could be early Thursday before the result is finalised.

Nevada (6 electoral votes) – 86pc of voted counted with Biden in the lead at 49.3pc. Counting has been suspended until Thursday which means it could be Friday before a result is known.

North Carolina (15 electoral votes) – 95pc of votes counted with Trump in the lead at 50.1pc. However the margin appeared to be narrowing in this state late tonight.

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) – 85pc of votes counted with Trump in the lead at 51.6pc. A high number of mail ballots means this will run into Thursday.

