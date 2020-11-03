US Election Night Bluffers’ Guide: Senior hurling swing states, how late do you have to stay up and the ugly aftermath

This is the easy bit. Donald Trump (74) is without doubt the most famous man in the world and Joe Biden (77) is a former Vice-President

: Trump is the candidate for the Republicans (also known as the GOP, or the Grand Old Party). Few believed the former reality TV star could ever make it to the White House but now four more years is a real possibility. His platform is built around promises of lower taxes, gun rights and a clampdown on immigrants. Former Republican presidents include George W Bush, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon.: Biden wasn’t the first choice for many Democrats but eventually became something of a compromise candidate. He served in the White House alongside Barack Obama for eight years and would be the oldest first-term president in history if elected. Biden says he’ll re-join the Paris climate agreement and wants to open up public health insurance for all. He takes great pride in his Irish roots which can be traced to Mayo and Louth. Former Democratic presidents include Bill Clinton and John F Kennedy.

Early voting is one of the big stories of this election. Even before polling stations formally opened today, almost 100 million ballots had been case. This breaks all records. You might think that will help speed up the results but actually it’s the opposite.

All votes are equal regardless of whether they were posted or cast in person – but the way individual states process them varies. Some start counting them before polling day and will be able to quickly come up with an overall result. However, others including the key swing state of Pennsylvania will only be counting the avalanche of mail ballots tonight so it could take days for a final outcome.

Biden has been winning the national polls throughout the campaign but to be honest at this stage it’s not worth wasting time analysing them. The real deal is about to unfold, so study your key states instead.

No amount of caffeine will be enough to help you keep across everything so it’s best to prioritise a few States where the ‘senior hurling’ has gone on in recent weeks.

: Hillary Clinton thought she had it last time out but Trump won big in some of the urban areas. If Biden can turn him over here , then things are looking good for the Democrat. The candidate who takes Florida almost always takes the White House.: No Republican has won the presidency without the support of Ohio. Trump won easily here in 2016 but Biden has heavily targeted the ‘bellweather’ state and the outcome is too close to call.: All three went against the conventional wisdom and flipped to Trump in 2016. Losing any of them will make the path back to power very difficult for the businessman.: The Lonestar state has gone Republican in the past 10 elections but this time it’s tight. If Trump loses, then Democrats can start to count their chickens.: Voting ends in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia and Vermont, so results will start to flow shortly afterwards. Take early predictions from the news stations with a pinch of salt as the massive early voting could initially skew things in favour of Biden.: Polls close in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia.: If you can’t stay up all night, then this could be the big moment to aim for. A result from Florida will come sometime after 1am. Things will start to move in Pennsylvania too but as mentioned above, the early voting situation could create what is being called a ‘red mirage’, whereby it looks like Trump is winning easily only to be later overturned. Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Washington DC are also closed now.: Voting ends in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The US electoral system is literally an ocean away from our PR-STV one. The popular vote means nothing, as Hillary Clinton learned. Each state gets a number of electoral college votes based on its population. All but two states have a winner-takes-all rule, so whichever candidate wins the highest number of votes is awarded all of the state’s electoral college votes.

For example, Alaska gets just three compared with California’s 55. Other notables: Texas (30), Florida (29), Ohio (18), Michigan (16) and Wisconsin (10).

There are 538 electoral college votes up for grabs, meaning the first 270 wins.

It’s hard to say. Four years ago it was about 3am when Donald Trump took to a stage in New York to claim victory. Tonight he will be in the White House and may possibly attend an event in Trump International Hotel in Washington.

Joe Biden will be in Delaware and is likely to make an address the country from the Chase Center, the same location where he formally accepted his party's nomination in August.

For some time, Trump has been sowing seeds of doubt around the electoral system. On Monday, Twitter flagged a tweet in which the incumbent claimed a recent Supreme Court decision would lead to voter fraud as misinformation. The court said election officials can count ballots that arrive up to three days after polling. The evidence suggests that Democrats are more likely than Republicans to vote by mail, so this could become a major point of debate in the coming hours – and possibly end up in the courts.

Police across the US are preparing for a night of unrest. Trump has already indicated that he could take a court action over the voting system is he loses. He described the supreme court decision as “a VERY dangerous one”. “It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!” the president said.

Retailers across the US are ramping up security ahead of likely protects. Household names like Tiffany, CVS, Target and Macy's are among the chains that are boarding up some of their stores' windows in preparation.

Here on Independent.ie, Ryan Nugent will be running a live blog throughout the night. There will also be rolling analysis from top writers including Fionnán Sheahan.

RTÉ television will broadcast a special programme from 11.15pm with former Washington Correspondent Caitríona Perry in the hotseat.

Virgin Media has a special edition of The Tonight Show at 10.15pm, and Ireland AM will be on air at 7am tomorrow with the overnight updates.

BBC News has programming through the night with Katty Kay, Andrew Neil and Emily Maitlis.

ITV coverage starts at 11pm with Tom Bradby.

Sky News has cleared its schedule from 10pm for special coverage.

