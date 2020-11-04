US Election: Five things you need to know after 24 hours of drama from Trump and Biden

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, speaks about early results from the 2020 US presidential election in the East Room of the White House. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria

A LOT has happened in the past 24 hours and there is a lot more to come. The outcome of the US Election is a on knife-edge and could take days to determine. It can be hard to keep up but here are the key points that you need to know at this stage.

1. Trump did a lot better than expected

For the entire campaign the national polls pointed to a solid win for Joe Biden but, as the old saying goes, there’s only one poll that counts.

Democrats had hoped for a ‘Blue Wave’ that would wash the incumbent aside but it proved to be more of a ripple.

At various stages it was suggested that Mr Biden could take Florida, Ohio or even Texas – but Mr Trump has held his own. In the key state of Florida he just beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 1.2pc. His victory over Biden is more comfortable at 3.4pc.

2. Both candidates see a path to victory

Joe Biden took to a stage in Delaware around 5.30am to claim that he is “on track” to the win the White House. At a drive-in event due to Covid restrictions, he expressed confidence but urged patience.

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election – that’s the decision of the American people.”

It was after 7am when Donald Trump held an event in the White House where he went even further and declared victory.

“We were getting ready to win this election – frankly we did win this election.

“So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment,” he said.

3. All eyes on Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), Michigan (16), Wisconsin (10), Georgia (16) and North Carolina (15) are all still in play.

Mr Trump seems confident in Georgia and North Carolina but the outcome in the other three will ultimately decide the election. Having taken back Arizona from the Republicans, it seems as though winning two of the above five states would get Biden over the line.

Mr Trump probably needs to win four out of five. A big focus is going to come on Pennsylvania, which the President won in 2016. Just 44,000 votes out of six million separated Mr Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Both Mr Trump and Mr Biden spent time in the State during the final days of the campaign. Mr Trump looks to be ahead at this stage but it could be a ‘red mirage’ as it will take days for postal votes here to be counted.

The magic number to win overall is 270 electoral votes – but there is a potential 269-269 electoral college tie.

4. Fraud and court challenges

Donald Trump has claimed, without evidence, that voter fraud is being used to get Joe Biden the presidency. In a somewhat bizarre speech from the White House, he claimed there is a “fraud on the American nation” and said he would go to the Supreme Court to get vote counting stopped.

Mr Trump laid the ground work for a legal challenge by saying there is a “massive fraud” in the election and “a very sad group of people” are trying to disenfranchise his supporters. “This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country,” he said.

The ex-reality TV star added: “We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we will be going to the US Supreme Court, we want all voting to stop.”

5. The world is watching but saying little

It’s hard to believe that there is so little international commentary on the events developing in the United States. If the leader of a less developed country were claiming victory while simultaneously trying to stop votes being counting we would expect an international outcry.

However, there has been no comment from key EU leaders or the Irish government so far. A rare exception was the Prime Minister of Slovenia, who has backed Donald Trump’s false claim that he has won the US election.

Right-wing populist Janez Jansa tweeted: “It’s pretty clear that American people have elected @realDonaldTrump Mike_Pence for #4moreyears.”

He continued: “More delays and facts denying from #MSM (mainstream media), bigger the final triumph for #POTUS. Congratulations @GOP for strong results across the #US.”

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the US election had seen a “very powerful expression of democracy” but that he did not want to be drawn into the “heated debate” over postal ballots.

Asked on Times Radio about Mr Trump’s comments about “fraud” in the election, Mr Raab said: “I think different countries have different ways that they approach the voting system.

“I know that there is obviously a heated debate about the balance and the propriety of posted votes versus votes cast in the ballot box in a polling station – I’m just not getting drawn into that.

“We are right in the heated aftermath where both candidates are making statements … if there are any contentious aspects around it, it is for the courts and the electoral college system to decide that.

“I’m not getting sucked in at all into that debate.”

