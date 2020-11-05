US election 2020: Trump started a revolution in Middle America that outsiders can’t, or don’t want, to see

Holly Niotti didn't quite fit the bill. She was wearing a navy fitted blazer with a form-fitting white top that clung to her tanned skin.

Her expensive jeans were tucked into her boots and her nude lip-gloss highlighted her Colgate-white smile. Although she wasn't wearing a Trump shirt, she had a badge subtly pinned to her lapel.

Holly, it turned out, had served in the US Navy and had a college degree. Her husband headed up a global digital systems company and the couple honeymooned in Italy.

Holly wasn't a racist. She definitely wasn’t sexist, and she certainly wasn't dumb. But there she was, in the middle of a 2016 Trump rally in rustbelt Ohio, all fired up for the arrival of Eric Trump and ready to chant and rant with the best of them.

In a world that had the Trump movement narrowed down to a trigger-happy fan base of gap-toothed, uneducated bible-bashers, Holly Niotti seemed to be an anomaly. As it turned out back then, there were thousands of Hollys all over the US, many of them hiding in their suburban kitchens, championing the cause in secret.

Although in Ohio, a swing state that has a history of picking presidential winners, they were loud and proud.

Holly was from Youngstown, Mahoning County, a region that, up until 2016, Democrats had reliably controlled for decades. In 2016, though, something changed. President Donald Trump carried the Mahoning Valley on his way to an 8.1 percentage point win in Ohio. It was the first time a Republican carried the Valley since 1972, when President Richard Nixon won 86 of Ohio’s 88 counties in his national landslide.

Throughout the Rust Belt, particularly in places like Youngstown, manufacturing's exodus left blue-collar decline and black urban poverty in its wake – a stew of racial and economic anxiety waiting to boil over. Trump's promise to take them back in time gave them hope for long-forgotten dreams. For thousands of struggling workers, a section of society who felt they had no voice, it was an offer they couldn’t refuse, and they turned red on masse.

To the casual outsider looking in, there was a belief, or perhaps a hope, that the flip that occurred in Mahoning County in 2016 was an isolated event.

Surely, given four years of social turmoil, country-wide division and constant political drama, those who may have voted for change back then had seen the light?

Yesterday, as the first results from the 2020 presidential election began to trickle in, Mahoning County once again went red, declaring in favour of the New York billionaire who lured them in four years ago.

His hold has remained firm in the blue-collar, Midwestern stronghold, winning the region with 58,601 votes to Biden’s 56,346. So, what, even now, is Trump’s appeal?

In Youngstown, a place that has suffered greatly from decades of deindustrialisation driven by free trade deals, life is far removed from the picture-postcard notion of the American Dream.

The city, and the betrayals of a collapsing steel industry, was immortalised by Bruce Springsteen in his 1995 song Youngstown. Today, many of the machinists and labourers who embody Springsteen's lyrics have turned to the swagger of Donald Trump in a long-denied bid for redemption.

Some 50,000 workers were displaced from steel-related jobs in the Mahoning Valley between 1977 and the late 1980s, and the community has never recovered from the loss of jobs, population, its tax base or its identity as a steel town.

Police take a person into custody at Bryant Square Park in Minneapolis during election protests Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

Police take a person into custody at Bryant Square Park in Minneapolis during election protests Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

Many link globalisation with the demise of US manufacturing, especially the steel industry.

They also resent Wall Street, in part because investors encouraged US businesses to move production to foreign countries where they could pay less and escape regulations.

During a 2017 campaign rally in Youngstown, Trump said that manufacturing jobs would return to the Valley and discouraged residents from selling their houses to find employment elsewhere.

However, while he has been in power, little has changed for the people in the county. Stresses on families and communities are still acute and most recently, in March, the General Motors plant announced the loss of 1,600 jobs.

As the election campaign loomed, Trump stepped in. Writing on Twitter, he said he wanted the Ohio plant “opened or sold to a company who will open it up fast!”. He also urged General Motors to close a factory in China or Mexico instead of idling the one in Lordstown.

While Democrats in Washington focused on his unfitness for office, his taxes and possible impeachment, Trump was solidifying blue-collar support through an aggressive trade war with China. In places like Mahoning County they didn’t care about his taxes – they wanted someone to fight China so they could get better jobs.

Unlike Hillary in 2016, Biden’s campaign recognised the importance of the working-class voter. In declaring himself a “union man” he attempted to appeal to the working classes, but in downplaying China’s threat he pushed many back to his opponent.

If China was going to be the enemy of the working classes, Trump was the man who was going to win the war. It was a play that worked.

While Democrats made gains in the midterm elections in many places around the country that Trump had carried, the Mahoning Valley was an exception.

In Rust Belt towns that few outsiders bother to visit, a visceral anger, ignited in 2016, still exists among a section of society that had simply been written off. Trump spoke to, and for, a swathe of blue-collar workers who felt abandoned.

More importantly, he tapped into a huge concern about immigration, particularly among people who had been told for so long that they couldn’t raise questions about the subject without being labelled racist.

After years of simmering disquiet, people who felt disenfranchised started to think they could take the power back into their own hands, and, once they had the power, they weren't prepared to give it up.

For these people, Trump has started a revolution in Middle America that many outsiders can’t, or don’t want to see.

He has bonded with Americans who have been left behind, whom the rest of country has not even tried to understand, and offered them some much yearned for respect. In return, instead of abandoning him, they have dug in.

Yes, many who vote for him are driven by racism and sexism. Others voted out of undying disdain for the status quo and fury towards political elites that have overseen declines in living standards for decades.

But there are Trump supporters who have legitimate concerns, and they still believe Trump is the person to help them. Even if he loses, they aren’t going away.