US election 2020: Trump started a revolution in Middle America that outsiders can't, or don't want, to see

Catherine Fegan

Vast swathes of the Rust Belt have stood by Trump once again, writes Catherine Fegan

Dana Sherrod, right, celebrates with fellow Republicans while watching Election Day results on television during the Republican watch party at Krause's Cafe in New Braunfels, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: Mikala Compton/Herald-Zeitung via AP

Holly Niotti didn't quite fit the bill. She was wearing a navy fitted blazer with a form-fitting white top that clung to her tanned skin.

Her expensive jeans were tucked into her boots and her nude lip-gloss highlighted her Colgate-white smile. Although she wasn't wearing a Trump shirt, she had a badge subtly pinned to her lapel.

Holly, it turned out, had served in the US Navy and had a college degree. Her husband headed up a global digital systems company and the couple honeymooned in Italy.

