Joe Biden declared that his race for the White House was ‘very much alive’ last night as a number of key battles appeared to swing his way.

He struck a confident tone in a speech in Delaware, telling supporters: “It is clear we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes.”

Stopping short of declaring victory, as his rival Donald Trump had done early in the day, he insisted that when the count is finished “we believe we will be the winners”.

With votes still being counted in critical swing states in a remarkably close election, Democratic presidential nominee Mr Biden appeared to have the clearer path to victory.

But the result still hung in the balance as Donald Trump launched a raft of legal challenges, meaning it could be days before a winner is officially announced.

Battleground states

Crucially, Wisconsin was called for Mr Biden, meaning that if he converted the leads he held in three battleground states – Arizona, Michigan and Nevada – into victories he would be elected America’s 46th president.

Last night that was no guarantee, with Mr Trump still also with a hope of victory if he won Arizona. He would also need to hold Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, three states he won in 2016.

Mr Trump’s campaign doubled down on the president’s premature declaration on results night that he had won. Bill Stepien, the Trump campaign manager, said: “If we count all legally cast ballots we believe the president will win.”

Impact on Ireland

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a private meeting of Fine Gael that a Biden victory would be a “positive development” for Ireland.

Mr Varadkar cited Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s support of Ireland during the Brexit process.

He also spoke of how Mr Biden is a friend of Ireland with interests that amount to more than just a golf course.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump pushed a narrative on his Twitter feed and through campaign fundraising emails that the election was being stolen from him.

“They are finding Biden votes all over the place – in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!” the president wrote in one tweet.

Some of the president’s tweets were marked by Twitter with a message which said their contents were “disputed and might be misleading”.

'Fraud on the American public'

Mr Trump’s decision to declare himself the victor explicitly on election night – even with millions of votes still to be counted – was unprecedented in modern US political history.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” the president had told a crowd in the White House early on Tuesday morning.

It now looks possible that the presidential election result will end up in the Supreme Court, a situation which has not happened since the chaotic 2000 election between Al Gore and George W Bush. It was more than a month before that race was settled.

Jason Miller, a senior Trump campaign adviser, said: “We want to make sure all legally cast ballots are counted. We also want to make sure illegally cast ballots are not counted.”

The manoeuvering was a result of an election that was much closer than had been expected. Mr Biden’s poll lead, which had him ahead in almost all of the key battleground states, proved illusory.

Mr Trump secured at least four million votes more than he did in 2016, driven in part by a better showing among Latino voters and African-American men.

It meant the US president held Florida, held Texas, and denied Mr Biden a historic landslide.

The Biden campaign had hoped that Mr Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with the virus killing more than 230,000 Americans this year, would sweep the president emphatically from office, but that was not the case.

Mr Biden, for his part, did much better with white male voters than Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee in 2016, had done at the last election, eating into Mr Trump’s core support base.

Mr Biden was ahead on the all-important electoral college vote count yesterday afternoon.

Some media outlets called Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for Mr Biden. That would mean Mr Biden needed only Nevada to reach 270 electoral votes – the magic number that secures a presidential candidate’s victory.

However, the Trump campaign in a briefing yesterday, argued that they could still win Arizona. They also hoped to take Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

The president’s team was left infuriated with Fox News for calling Arizona for Mr Biden on election night, claiming that Mr Trump was still on track to hold the state.

