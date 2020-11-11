US election 2020: Allies reluctant to defy Trump over voter fraud claims

People line Grand Avenue in Santa Ana, California, during a pro-Trump election integrity rally to call attention to what organisers see as a broken national election process. Photo: Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Despite President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Donald Trump is “100pc within his rights” to question election results, as GOP lawmakers fall in line behind the White House.

The Republican leader’s remarks on Monday, his first public comments since Mr Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election, show how reluctant Mr Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill have been to defy the president, even in his defeat.

Most Republicans are refusing to congratulate Mr Biden or declining to push Mr Trump to accept the outcome, even though there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“Our institutions are actually built for this,” Mr McConnell said as he opened the Senate. “We have the system in place to consider concerns and President Trump is 100pc within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.”

Mr McConnell said the process will play out and “reach its conclusion”.

Republicans are closing the Trump era much the way they started it – by joining the president in shattering civic norms and sowing uncertainty in institutions, now in a way that threatens the nation’s normal transition of power.

Privately, Republicans on Capitol Hill say they are in a tough spot, wary of crossing Mr Trump and his most ardent supporters. But their actions are casting doubt on the durability of the nation’s elections system and impeding Mr Biden’s new administration. The head of the General Services Administration under Mr Trump has held off on formally beginning the Biden transition to the White House.

Mr Trump has declined to concede the presidential race and is mounting legal fights in several states, but there has been no indication or evidence of voter irregularities or widespread fraud in the election.

The president’s refusal to accept the results means the election disputes could drag for weeks as states certify their tallies or push to mid-December, when the Electoral College is set to vote.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he would encourage the president “not to concede”.

With the Senate majority on the line, Republicans don’t dare risk alienating Mr Trump or his supporters ahead of Mr Biden’s January 20 inauguration.

In Georgia, where Mr Trump is teetering, both Republican senators are being forced into a January 5 runoff that will determine party control. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler jointly called the their state’s election system an “embarrassment”.

Many Republicans have signalled a December deadline, pointing to the time it took to resolve the disputed 2000 race before Democrat Al Gore conceded to Republican George W Bush.

Mr McConnell spoke after meeting with Attorney General William Barr at the Capitol. Mr Barr has authorised federal prosecutors across the US to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press.





Online Editors