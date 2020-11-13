Trump’s still saying ‘We will win’ but he is already set to fight again in 2024

President Donald Trump declared on Twitter, “WE WILL WIN!”

But, in fact, the president has no clear endgame to actually win the election – and, in an indication he may be starting to come to terms with his loss, he is talking privately about running again in 2024.

Mr Trump’s aides, advisers and allies said there is no grand strategy to reverse the election results, which show president-elect Joe Biden with a majority of electoral college votes, as well as a five-million vote lead in the national popular vote.

Asked about Mr Trump’s ultimate plan, one senior administration official chuckled and said: “You’re giving everybody way too much credit right now.”

Republican officials have scrambled nationwide to produce evidence of widespread voter fraud that could bolster the Trump campaign’s legal challenges, but no such evidence has surfaced.

And Mr Biden’s lead in several states targeted by the Trump campaign has expanded as late-counted votes are reported. In all-important Pennsylvania, the Democrat now leads by more than 50,000 votes.

Staying loyal: US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell 'loth to do anything that could anger Mr Trump'. Photo: Erin Scott/Reuters

Still, the absence of evidence and of a comprehensive and realistic plan to overcome Mr Trump’s significant deficit and secure him a second term have not stopped some of the leading figures in the administration and the Republican Party from amplifying the president’s misinformation about the election outcome.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent pledge for “a smooth transition to a second Trump administration” and Vice President Mike Pence’s assertion that the election was not over have helped sow public doubt about the integrity of the vote and raised concerns from allies abroad about the state of America’s democracy.

Except for a visit on Wednesday to Arlington National Cemetery in observance of Veterans Day, Mr Trump has not appeared in public since last Thursday, when he delivered a statement challenging preliminary election results.

He has instead addressed the election in social media posts or through his spokespeople, promising to keep fighting until he is declared the winner.

Mr Trump has been spending his days largely on the phone, calling advisers, allies and friends. The president has been “trying to find people who will give him good news”, one adviser said.

Still, Mr Trump has indicated that he understands Mr Biden will take over the presidency on January 20, Inauguration Day.

Rather than talking about a second term, Mr Trump has been matter-of-factly discussing a possible 2024 campaign – an indication that he knows his time as president is coming to an end, at least for now.

“I’m just going to run in 2024. I’m just going to run again,” Mr Trump has been saying, according to a senior administration official who has spoken to him this week. That official, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly recount sensitive internal conversations.

Doug Deason, a top Trump donor who attended the election night party at the White House, said the president deserves “two or three weeks” to investigate his assertions, despite no evidence of widespread fraud so far.

Mr Deason said “some people are writing big cheques” to fund legal challenges because they are so fired up, but he has not.

“More than likely, they will find some fraud, but there won’t be enough to justify disqualifying enough votes for Trump to win enough states to win the presidency, but it could,” Mr Deason said. “It probably won’t. But it will give Trump supporters the comfort that Biden won it fair and square.”

Even the possibility of a future Trump run would help keep him relevant – and in the media spotlight, but many of the party’s rising stars and buzzed-about 2024 hopefuls – including Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Mr Pence – are unlikely to run if he is planning another campaign, Trump allies said.

Despite losing out on a second term, Mr Trump maintains a vice-like grip on a large portion of the Republican Party – especially the populist base that helped lift him to power in 2016 and turned out for him again this year.

Congressional Republicans are also largely placating Trump and his false claims of victory because of political considerations, a senior Republican congressional aide said.

With both Georgia Senate seats coming down to a January 5 run- off, top Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are loath to do anything that could anger Mr Trump. (© Washington Post)