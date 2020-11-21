Trump’s refusal to let go is setting a bad example to the world – Robinson

Former Irish president Mary Robinson said the ongoing stalemate in the White House in which Donald Trump is refusing to hand over the reins of power and concede defeat is a very worrying threat to democracy around the world.

Speaking to host Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show last night, the human rights and climate change activist said Mr Trump’s unprecedented refusal to concede defeat to president-elect Joe Biden following the November election doesn’t bode well – for not only the biggest democracy in the world, but fledgling democracies around the globe.

“It’s very serious because it’s undermining democracy, it’s giving a very bad example,” she said.

“We are often keen that those in countries that are not quite as strong in their democracy would cease and give up power if they have been thrown out by the voters… it’s a problem in Africa… in a few African countries where there may be resistance to it,” she said.

“To have a country that has promoted democracy around the world suffering from this is very serious,” she warned.

As for the prospect of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris taking over the reins in January, she said it augers well for the world, especially their vows to tackle global issues like the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights.

“I welcome the election of president-elect Biden and also vice president-elect Kamala Harris, because clearly this is going to be an administration which will come back into the multilateral co-operation, rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, rejoin the World Health Organisation, rejoin the Human Rights Council hopefully, and so on.”

And Ms Robinson, who was the first female president of Ireland when she was elected in 1990, said the election of Kamala Harris as vice president sends a progressive message – especially to young women. “I watched her acceptance speech, and I think she absolutely knows what her position and her role is, and the way she said ‘I’m on the shoulders of so many women’ and she thanked them. She said ‘I may be the first, but I won’t be the last’. I hope girls looking now will take confidence… it resonated all around the world, especially a woman of colour, it was great.”

Asked about the lowest point in her political career, she said it was the emotional turmoil of wrestling with the decision not to seek a second term as president.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Online Editors