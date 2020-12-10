Trump’s options all but exhausted as court dismisses bid to overturn election results

Joe Biden is scheduled to become the next US president at an inauguration ceremony on January 20. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Supreme Court has denied a last-minute attempt by President Donald Trump’s allies to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania, in a blow to the president’s continuing efforts to reverse his loss to Joe Biden.

The court’s brief order denying a requested injunction provided no reasoning, nor did it note any dissenting votes.

The lawsuit was part of a blizzard of litigation and personal interventions Mr Trump and his lawyers have waged to overturn victories by Mr Biden in a handful of key states. But time is running out, and the electoral college is scheduled to meet in less than a week.

On Tuesday, just before the court’s order was released, Mr Trump appealed for help in his boast that he had won, rather than lost, the election.

“Now, let’s see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it’s a legislator or legislatures, or whether it’s a justice of the Supreme Court, or a number of justices of the Supreme Court – let’s see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right,” Mr Trump said.

The Pennsylvania petition asked the court to take the rare step of wading into a dispute over state law decided by a state supreme court. But the justices’ curt dismissal does not bode well for other requests that involve overturning election results.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, on Tuesday filed a brash and sweeping complaint that asked the court to overturn Mr Biden’s wins in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, called it a “publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading.”

The Supreme Court told the four states to respond by this afternoon.

In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump called the state House speaker twice during the past week to make an extraordinary request for help reversing his loss in the state. Speaker Bryan Cutler told the president he had no authority to step in.

But Republican members of the legislature and Congress supported the challenge the US Supreme Court dispensed of on Tuesday, which involved changes they had made to Pennsylvania’s voting system in 2019.

A group of Republican candidates led by Mike Kelly challenged Act 77, the law that established universal mail voting, claiming that the legislature had acted beyond its authority in approving it.

But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the challenge was filed too late – only after the votes were cast and the results known.

The unanimous decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court blamed petitioners for a “complete failure to act with due diligence in commencing their facial constitutional challenge, which was ascertainable upon Act 77’s enactment.”

The decision noted, too, that some of the petitioners had urged their supporters to cast their ballots using the new mail-in procedure.

The US Supreme Court rarely intervenes in a decision of a state supreme court interpreting its own constitution and laws. But the plaintiffs asserted that the system raised federal issues.

Although acknowledging that it is up to states to develop election procedures, the claim was that the federal Constitution was violated if the Pennsylvania legislature expanded the mail-in procedure without proper authority from the state constitution.

Further, they claimed that the individual constitutional rights of Mr Kelly and the others were violated.

Their suggested remedy was to invalidate all votes cast by mail in the general election – more than 2.5 million in total – or to dismiss the outcome of the election completely.

Pennsylvania’s lawyers told the US Supreme Court that this was a shocking request – “nothing less than an affront to constitutional democracy” that would ensnare the judiciary “in partisan strife”.

“Petitioners ask this court to undertake one of the most dramatic, disruptive invocations of judicial power in the history of the Republic,” Pennsylvania’s response said. “No court has ever issued an order nullifying a governor’s certification of presidential election results.”

(© Washington Post)