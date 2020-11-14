Trump’s obstinance stalls Biden’s advisers and splits his own family  

Evidence is mounting that the stalled transition is doing real damage.

Joe Biden’s team can’t get good information on current planning for next year’s coronavirus vaccine rollout.

National security officials feel constrained from treating Mr Biden as the president-elect, limiting information sharing.

Republicans are beginning to urge President Donald Trump to allow briefings to proceed.

Meanwhile, the Trump family is reportedly consumed in an internal debate over whether Mr Trump should even concede the election at all – a debate whose contours appear almost entirely shaped around what’s good for them.

This bodes badly for what’s to come.

It might seem like throwing bad mental energy after bad to dwell on the Trump family’s internal warring about the election’s clear outcome, but their argument hints at how the Trump movement’s mythology could live on, with untold destructive effects.

CNN reports that Mr Trump’s two sons – Donald Jr and Eric – adamantly want Mr Trump to refuse to concede and “drag it out until the bitter end”, while clinging to the lie that the election was stolen from him.

They believe the “outcome should change”, CNN reports.

In other words, if possible, they want to overturn the results of a legitimate election.

By contrast, Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner think the president should bow to the inevitable and concede after the Georgia recount is completed later this month.

Here’s the reasoning, CNN reports: “Ivanka Trump has offered a more calibrated message to her father, asking him whether it was worth damaging his legacy and potentially his businesses to continue his refusal to concede.

She is privately realistic about the president’s loss, a source told CNN, but she also knows that her entire future – now more than ever – is tied to her father’s, and must be handled delicately.”

The deeper truth revealed here is that there will come no point at which Trump and his family members will do the right thing on the country’s behalf – concede unambiguously, so the country can move on.

Donald Trump Jr. is widely considered a plausible candidate for president in 2024.

Whether he will end up running is unclear, but either way, he will play a kingmaking role as a leader of the Trump movement, however it constitutes itself in the post-Trump era. (© Washington Post)