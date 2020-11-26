Trump’s lawyers unlikely to face any sanctions over claims of voter fraud

In the weeks since US President Donald Trump lost the election, his lead lawyer Rudy Giuliani has repeatedly made baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and the campaign brought a flurry of lawsuits challenging the results, many of which were dismissed.

Representative Bill Pascrell, a Democrat, on Friday called for Mr Giuliani and other members of the legal team to be stripped of their law licenses for bringing “frivolous” lawsuits and allegedly attempting to help Republican Mr Trump steal the November 3 vote from President-elect Joe Biden.

But legal ethics experts say lawyer discipline is relatively rare, especially in politically charged disputes.

Here’s why Mr Trump’s lawyers are very unlikely to face disbarment, suspension, or even lighter sanctions such as a fine.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have legal ethics rules for lawyers that are derived from standards published by the American Bar Association (ABA). One ABA rule says that lawyers should only assert a claim in court if “there is a basis in law and fact for doing so that is not frivolous.”

Separately, there are rules prohibiting lawyers from making false statements to third parties and engaging in deceitful conduct. Judges can punish lawyers who violate ethics rules in a particular case by ordering them to pay the winning party’s legal fees. Judges can also impose milder sanctions such as striking a misleading document from the court record.

Ethics rules are also enforced by regulatory bodies, typically “grievance committees” run by state judiciaries. These bodies can suspend a lawyer or revoke his or her license.

Mr Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and politician, made unsubstantiated claims in press conferences and media appearances about electoral fraud. During a court hearing on November 17, he initially told a judge in Pennsylvania that the election had been marred by fraud. But under questioning by Judge Matthew Brann, Mr Giuliani backed away from this unproven claim, acknowledging that “this is not a fraud case.”

Other members of the Trump legal team have generally made narrower allegations in court, where they have presented technical arguments about why ballots should not be counted.

In one instance, a Trump lawyer has been accused of crossing the line. Lawyers for the city of Detroit asked a judge to reprimand Trump’s campaign for spreading “disinformation” by claiming in a court filing that Michigan officials “declined to certify the results of the presidential election.”

Online Editors