Trump team files lawsuit over vote in Pennsylvania

US President Donald Trump’s campaign yesterday filed a lawsuit alleging Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting system “lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters”. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Pennsylvania seeks an emergency injunction to stop state officials from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

“Voters in Pennsylvania were held to different standards simply based on how they chose to cast their ballot, and we believe this two-tiered election system resulted in potentially fraudulent votes being counted without proper verification or oversight,” Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, an administrator appointed by Mr Trump is coming under pressure from Mr Biden’s team after not signing paperwork authorising the transfer of power.

Emily Murphy, head of the General Services Administration, is tasked with formally recognising Mr Biden as president-elect, which officially begins the transition period.

But, as of last night, the process had not started and there was no indication when it would.

Incoming administrations set up shadow teams which collect information on budgets, staffing and work in progress, so that they can hit the ground running the day after the inauguration in January.

But the handover process cannot begin until the administrator of the GSA, a government agency responsible for federal buildings, gives the green light.

The recognition authorises access to offices, equipment and officials for the Biden team. Under the Presidential Transition Act, the GSA administrator ascertains the “apparent successful candidate” in the election before signing a letter giving them access.

Pamela Pennington, a GSA spokeswoman, said: “An ascertainment has not yet been made. GSA and its administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfil, all requirements under the law.”

Jen Psaki, of the Biden transition team, said America’s national security and economy depended on a “smooth and peaceful transfer of power”.

Elsewhere, candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are to descend on the state of Georgia in the coming weeks in the lead-up to two Senate run-offs.

The races will take on huge importance because if Democrats can beat both sitting Republican senators, they would achieve a 50-50 tie in the Senate.

When the Senate is split, the vice-president casts the deciding vote, meaning Kamala Harris would give Democrats control.

With the White House, and control of both the Senate and House of Representatives, Democrats would have a greatly increased chance of forcing through their agenda.

As Georgia became a rallying cry for Republicans, potential 2024 candidates, including Rick Scott, a Florida senator, and Tim Scott, a South Carolina senator, indicated they would be there shortly.

Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s former UN Ambassador and a probable 2024 contender, wrote on Twitter: “All eyes will go to Georgia as we look at the fate of the Senate. Take a moment and show your support today and let’s win this in January!” (© Daily Telegraph, London)

