Trump says he will take Covid-19 test before next presidential debate

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would test for the coronavirus before the next presidential debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden this week.

"Sure I would have no problem with that," Trump told reporters when he was asked whether he would be tested before Thursday's debate in Nashville.

Mr Trump announced on October 2 that he had tested positive for Covid-19, and has declined to say when he last tested negative before the previous debate held on September 29.

The US president is lagging in opinion polls and latest figures from his campaign show he is also behind in fundraising in the final weeks before the November 3 election.

Mr Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee raised some $247.8m (€211m) in September, his campaign manager said on Twitter, well behind the $383m (€327m) haul of Mr Biden and the Democratic Party.

Thursday's events replaced a presidential debate that was cancelled after Mr Trump's bout with coronavirus.

Reuters