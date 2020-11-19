Trump sacks cyber chief for rejecting claims of widespread fraud by voters

DONALD TRUMP has fired America’s top election security official after he criticised his unfounded claims that widespread voter fraud “stole” a victory from him.

The US president announced on Twitter that Christopher Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, had been “terminated”.

The move followed the release of a statement by government security officials describing the recent election as “the most secure in American history”.

The announcement undercut Mr Trump’s repeated allegations that systematic voter fraud had robbed him of victory against Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee who is now US president-elect.

Mr Trump’s tweet appeared to pin the statement on Mr Krebs, although it was issued under the names of multiple US government officials.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud,” he wrote.

Mr Krebs later tweeted: “Honoured to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow. #Protect2020”.

A former Microsoft executive, Mr Krebs had been running the agency since it was created in the wake of Russian interference with the 2016 election.

His job involved working with states and local authorities to improve defences against cyber-meddling in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Senators, predominantly Democrats as well as former leading security figures, spoke out in his support.

Ben Sasse, the Nebraska senator, was one of the few Republican figures to criticise Mr Trump’s decision, saying: “Chris Krebs did a really good job, as state election officials all across the nation will tell you, and he obviously should not be fired.”

Yesterday Mr Trump continued to elevate allegations about voter fraud on his Twitter feed. Many were flagged as “disputed” by Twitter.

The Trump campaign filed for a recount in two counties won by Mr Biden in Wisconsin, at a cost of $3m.

Meanwhile, one of Ivanka Trump’s closest teenage friends has said Mr Trump’s daughter was a “brat” at her Manhattan high school.

Lysandra Ohrstrom, a 38-year-old journalist, paints an unflattering picture of Ivanka in an article in Vanity Fair. They both attended Chapin, an all-girls private school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Ms Ohrstrom was a maid of honour at Ms Trump’s wedding to Jared Kushner in 2009, but the pair have grown apart.

She recalled getting a late invitation to Ms Trump’s 13th birthday party and being ferried with other guests to Mr Trump’s Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, having swung by the tycoon’s office to borrow his credit card.

Ms Trump’s alleged sense of privilege continued into her 20s. When told she should read Empire Falls, Richard Russo’s novel set in a working-class town in Maine, she asked why her friend thought she might be interested in a book about poor people, Ms Ohrstrom claimed.

Ms Trump could also display great charm. “She was polite, refined, and fun to be around,” Ms Ohrstrom added.

She concluded: “I expect Ivanka will find a soft landing in Palm Beach instead, where casual white supremacy is de rigueur and most misdeeds are forgiven if you have enough money.” (© Daily Telegraph, London)

