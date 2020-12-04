Trump ramps up his election attacks in 46-minutes hostile video rant

US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington from Camp David, on November 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Escalating his attack on democracy from within the White House, President Donald Trump on Wednesday distributed an astonishing 46-minute video rant filled with baseless allegations of voter fraud and outright falsehoods in which he declared the nation’s election system “under coordinated assault and siege” and argued that it was “statistically impossible” for him to have lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Standing behind the presidential lectern in the Diplomatic Reception Room and flanked by the flags of his office and of the country whose Constitution he swore an oath to uphold, Mr Trump tried to leverage the power of the presidency to subvert the vote and overturn the election results.

The rambling and bellicose monologue – which Mr Trump said “may be the most important speech I’ve ever made” and was delivered direct-to-camera with no audience – underscored his desperation to reverse the outcome of his election loss after a month of failed legal challenges and as some key states already have certified Mr Biden’s victory.

President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

The president’s latest salvo came a day after his attorney general, William Barr, said the Justice Department had found no evidence of voting fraud that could have changed the outcome of the election.

Mr Trump delivered in person many of the claims he previously has advanced on social media or that his lawyers have brought on his behalf in courts, which have been debunked or summarily dismissed because there is no evidence to support them.

The president claimed in Wednesday’s video, again without evidence, that “corrupt forces” had stuffed ballot boxes with fraudulent votes.

He claimed the fraud was “massive” and “on a scale never seen before.” He called on the Supreme Court to “do what’s right for our country,” which he suggested entailed terminating hundreds of thousands of votes so that “I very easily win in all states.”

Tirade: US Attorney General William Barr. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Tirade: US Attorney General William Barr. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Although Mr Trump last week authorised his administration to cooperate with Mr Biden’s transition, he still has refused to concede. With Wednesday’s remarks, the president intensified his protest of the results and threatened to disrupt the nation’s long history of a peaceful transfer of power.

Mr Trump also claimed that Dominion Voting Systems, which manufactures voting machines used in many states, was “very suspect” and that many voters who pressed the button for “Trump” had their votes counted for Mr Biden.

There is no evidence that votes were in any way compromised, and Dominion has said there is no merit to Mr Trump’s claims.

Mr Biden decisively won the election with 306 electoral college votes to Mr Trump’s 232.

In the national popular vote, Mr Biden leads with 80.9 million to Mr Trump’s 74 million, a difference of 4.4 percentage points and nearly 7 million votes.

A majority of states already have certified their results ahead of the December 14 meeting of the electoral college to finalise the national result.

Those states include Georgia, which delivered Biden one of his narrowest victories and where officials conducted a hand recount that still had Biden winning by about 13,000 votes. (© The Washington Post)