Trump pulls out all the stops in his fight for the presidency

A Trump supporter argues with a counter protester during demonstrations against the election results in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: David Goldman/AP

Donald Trump is battling through the courts as he seeks to keep alive his diminishing hopes of retaining the White House.

With ballot counts stretching into a third day, Joe Biden was closer to hitting the magic 270 electoral votes figure that guaranteed victory as attention fell on five battleground states.

The Biden campaign said it was “absolutely certain” the Democratic nominee would be the victor but Mr Trump’s top advisers claimed the opposite, forecasting a win for the president.

As a nation and the world watched, Mr Trump escalated his attacks on the legitimacy of the election process, demanding that counting be stopped and alleging “fraud”.

Since the polls closed, the Trump campaign has submitted lawsuits in at least four battleground states. Some were knocked back by judges, others were awaiting decisions last night.

Neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden gave speeches on Thursday morning as all eyes turned to Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina.

None had been called for either candidate by TV networks as evening approached in Washington DC. Both candidates had paths to victory, though Mr Biden appeared to have more.

The US president continued to tweet claims backing his narrative that the election was being stolen from him. “STOP THE FRAUD!” read one. “STOP THE COUNT!” stated another.

Whatsapp A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump holds signs during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Phoenix City Hall, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Twitter again limited access to many tweets, initially blocking them with messages stating their contents were “disputed and might be misleading”.

Mr Trump also said in a statement released in capital letters: “If you count the legal votes, I easily win the election! If you count the illegal and late votes, they can steal the election from us!”

Mr Biden meanwhile projected confidence in victory as he and Kamala Harris, his vice-presidential nominee, attended a briefing about Covid-19 and the economy.

On Wednesday night, his team had sent live a website for his transition into the presidency, which, while its text noted votes were still being counted, built the impression he was preparing for a win.

By yesterday afternoon Mr Biden was ahead with 253 electoral votes to Mr Trump’s 214.

US elections are decided by the electoral college system, with each state having a different number of electoral votes up for grabs. The candidate who reaches 270 or higher wins.

Yesterday afternoon Mr Biden was ahead in both Arizona and Nevada, two states in the West. Winning both would net him the White House.

Mr Trump was ahead in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. However, his leads were narrowing dramatically as postal votes were counted.

But by yesterday evening, all five races were in the balance, each with a margin of just a few percentage points, confounding pre-vote polls.

But much of the Trump campaign’s focus yesterday was on lawsuits alleging widespread fraud, especially over the increased use of postal ballots, which have favoured Mr Biden.

Bill Stepien, the Trump campaign manager, said in a provocative and unproved allegation: “The Democrats’ lying, cheating and stealing is running rampant all over this country.”

In Michigan and Pennsylvania. the Trump campaign demanded a halt to vote counting, claiming their officials were being denied access to observe the process.

A Michigan judge denied the request to stop the count. In Pennsylvania, Trump campaign officials were allowed better access, a small concession they dubbed a “major” victory.

In Nevada, they submitted a lawsuit claiming that ballots had been found in bins and even that some dead voters had ballots submitted in their names. The veracity of the allegations was not immediately proved.

His campaign also sought to convince the Supreme Court to decide on the legality of Pennsylvania allowing postal ballots, which arrive by the end of the week, to be counted.

The state’s officials had made the change before the election. The ballots had to have been submitted before polls close on Tuesday. It was unclear whether the Supreme Court would pick up the legal challenge.

The Biden campaign, meanwhile, dismissed the lawsuits as “meritless”. Bob Bauer, an attorney for the campaign, claimed the Trump camp was trying to create a “cloud” of suspicion and confusion about the election result.

“We see through it, so do the courts and so do election officials,” Mr Bauer said.

The significance of the legal challenges and whether they could have any impact on the result will be based partly on the margins in key states.

If the winning candidate is thousands of votes ahead it is unlikely to go to the courts. In the 2000 election, where both candidates were neck and neck, the result depended on who won Florida, and centred on a win margin of about 500 votes.

Mr Trump predicted before the election that the result would end up in the Supreme Court in some form, as it had in 2000.

It remains unclear whether that will happen.

Meanwhile, Jason Miller, a senior Trump campaign adviser, claimed that by tomorrow night it would be clear that Mr Trump had won. But Jen O’Malley Dillon, Mr Biden’s campaign manager, said: “We are absolutely confident that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.” (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk