Trump has tested negative for virus - White House medic

Campaign trail: President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 and he is not infectious to others, the White House physician said last night, 10 days after Mr Trump announced he had contracted the coronavirus.

In a memo released by the White House just hours before Mr Trump was due to resume holding campaign rallies, Dr. Sean Conley said the president had tested negative on consecutive days using an Abbott Laboratories BinaxNOW antigen card.

Dr Conley said the negative tests and other clinical and laboratory data "indicate a lack of detectable viral replication."

Mr Trump's medical team had determined, based on the data and guidelines from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, that "the president is not infectious to others," Dr Conley said.

He still did not elaborate on when Mr Trump's last negative test was before he was diagnosed with the virus.

Mr Trump returned to the campaign trail last night with a rally in Sanford, Florida, his first since he disclosed on October 2 that he tested positive for Covid-19.

His evening rally at an airport in Sanford kicked off a three-week sprint to election day as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe Biden in two battleground states that could decide the November 3 contest.

Critics fault Mr Trump for failing to encourage supporters at campaign events, and even White House staff, to wear protective masks and abide by social-distancing guidelines.

At least 11 close Trump aides have tested positive for the coronavirus, with more than 34 people falling ill in the White House cluster.

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci, a leader of the White House coronavirus task force, has condemned Mr Trump's campaign for using him in an advert where he appears to endorse the US president's handling of the pandemic.

Dr Fauci appeared to praise Mr Trump in the advert, saying: "I can't imagine that anybody could be doing more".

The advert declared: "President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America".

But Dr Fauci later said: "I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate. The comments attributed to me without my permission were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials."

However, Mr Trump rejected the doctor's criticism, saying: "They are indeed Dr Fauci's own words."

The doctor, regarded as America's top infectious disease expert, is held in high public regard with Americans.

Mr Trump has publicly bemoaned the fact that the doctor's approval ratings compared favourably with his own.

