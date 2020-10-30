Trump hails ‘the biggest recovery in US history’

First Lady Melania Trump joins her husband President Donald Trump after he finishes a campaign speech just four days before Election Day outside of Raymond James Stadium yesterday in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Donald Trump hailed the “biggest and best” economic recovery in the history of the United States as he sought to convince voters that his policy of reopening the country was vindicated.

With only days until the election, newly released figures showed America’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualised rate of 33.1pc in the three months to September 30, obliterating all previous records.

Mr Trump said he was “so glad this great GDP number came out before November 3.”

He added: “Biggest and Best in the History of our Country, and not even close. Next year will be FANTASTIC!!! However, Sleepy Joe Biden and his proposed record setting tax increase, would kill it all.”

It came as Mr Trump and Mr Biden both descended on the city of Tampa in Florida, a key state which polls have on a knife edge.

The president held a packed rally at a football stadium which is due to host the Super Bowl next year. For the first time since June he was accompanied on the campaign trail by First Lady Melania Trump.

The crowd chanted “We Love You” as Ms Trump told them: “We are a country of hope. Not a country of fear or weakness. And we have a president who shows us that every single day. President Trump chooses to move this country forward.”

She said her husband was working so “children can get back into the classroom and businesses can open”.

Mr Trump hailed “explosive economic growth” and repeatedly called “33.1pc the “greatest number”.

He added: “We’re never going to lock down again. We’ve understood the disease. Joe Biden’s plan is to deliver punishing lockdowns. He’s going to lock you down.”

Read More

Read More

Mr Trump’s crowd numbered in the thousands, was not socially distanced, and few were wearing masks.

Mr Biden was appearing at a drive-in event in Tampa with attendees remaining at a distance in their cars. He said: “I’m not going to shut down the economy, I’m going to shut down the virus.”

He added: “The recovery is slowing if not stalling. And the recovery that is happening is helping those at the top, but leaving tens of millions of working families and small businesses behind.”

Senior Republicans hoped Mr Trump would make the economy his closing argument to voters.

He has spent recent days prioritising unproven accusations of corruption against Mr Biden and his son Hunter.

The president consistently performs well in polls about who voters trust on the economy, usually a key indicator in presidential elections.

The GDP figures showed the fastest growth since the US government started keeping records in 1947, double the previous record of 16.7pc set in 1950. It followed a record shrinkage rate of 31.4pc in the second quarter of this year, which plunged the US into its deepest recession since the Great Depression.

However, the recovery is far from complete and US output remains below its level in the fourth quarter of 2019.

More than 10 million of the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic have not come back, and some may be permanently lost. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Read More

Read More

Telegraph.co.uk