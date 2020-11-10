Trump delaying paperwork for power transfer

An administrator appointed by Donald Trump is coming under pressure from Joe Biden’s team after not signing paperwork authorising the transfer of power.

Emily Murphy, head of the General Services Administration, is tasked with formally recognising Mr Biden as president-elect, which officially begins the transition period.

But, as of last night, the process had not started and there was no indication when it would.

Incoming administrations set up shadow teams which collect information on budgets, staffing and work in progress, so that they can hit the ground running the day after the inauguration in January. But the handover process cannot begin until the administrator of the GSA, a government agency responsible for federal buildings, gives the green light.

The recognition authorises access to offices, equipment and officials for the Biden team. Under the Presidential Transition Act, the GSA administrator ascertains the “apparent successful candidate” in the election before signing a letter giving them access.

Pamela Pennington, a GSA spokeswoman, said: “An ascertainment has not yet been made. GSA and its administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfil, all requirements under the law.”

Jen Psaki, of the Biden transition team, said America’s national security and economy depended on a “smooth and peaceful transfer of power”.

Meanwhile, candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are to descend on the state of Georgia in the coming weeks in the lead-up to two Senate run-offs. The races will take on huge importance because if Democrats can beat both sitting Republican senators, they would achieve a 50-50 tie in the Senate.

When the Senate is split, the vice-president casts the deciding vote, meaning Kamala Harris would give Democrats control.

With the White House, and control of both the Senate and House of Representatives, Democrats would have a greatly increased chance of forcing through their agenda.

As Georgia became a rallying cry for Republicans, potential 2024 candidates, including Rick Scott, a Florida senator, and Tim Scott, a South Carolina senator, indicated they would be there shortly.

Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s former UN Ambassador and a probable 2024 contender, wrote on Twitter: “All eyes will go to Georgia as we look at the fate of the Senate. Take a moment and show your support today and let’s win this in January!”

Responding to a comment by Chuck Schumer, the Democrat Senate leader, that “we take Georgia, then we change the world”, Ms Haley wrote: “Not on our watch. The fight may move to Georgia but victory is in our future.”

Donald Trump Jr also pushed the importance of Georgia on social media. A spokesman said Mr Trump Jr would be “very involved” in the fight to keep the two Georgia seats on January 5. In Georgia if no candidate reaches 50pc, there is a run-off. In the first Georgia race David Perdue, the Republican senator who is seeking a second term, received 49.8pc of the vote last week, compared with Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, who got 47.9pc. In the other contest, Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, got 32.9pc compared with Kelly Loeffler, the sitting Republican’s 25.9pc.

