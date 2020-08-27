Trump campaign puts family first as Melania steps up to lead the praise

First lady Melania Trump speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Melania Trump portrayed her husband as an authentic, uncompromising leader as US President Donald Trump turned to family, farmers and the trappings of the presidency to boost his re-election chances.

The First Lady offered a polished portrait of Mr Trump's presidency for the Republican Convention that was often at odds with the crises, division and unforgiving actions of his administration.

But it was part of a broader effort to show a more forgiving side of a combative president who will soon face the voters.

Beyond the First Lady's remarks, Mr Trump pardoned a reformed felon and oversaw a naturalisation ceremony for several immigrants in the midst of the programme, though he frequently states his vigorous opposition to more immigration, legal as well as illegal. "In my husband, you have a president who will not stop fighting for you and your families," said Ms Trump, an immigrant herself. "He will not give up."

Democrat Joe Biden's camp was not impressed.

"Immigrants and Latinos are not props and these empty gestures won't make us forget Donald Trump's failures," said Mr Biden's Latino media director, Jennifer Molina.

Ms Trump and two of the president's five children led a diverse collection of supporters - including a convicted bank robber - calling for her husband's re-election on a night that featured a distinctly more positive tone than the night before.

Mr Trump has ground to make up. Most polls report his Democratic rival has a significant advantage in terms of raw support; the former vice-president also leads on character issues such as trustworthiness and likeability. That makes character assessments such as the one Ms Trump provided important if the president hopes to win back voters - particularly women - who have strayed amid the pandemic, economic collapse and a reckoning on racism.

In a particularly emotional moment, Mr Trump showed a video of himself signing a pardon for Jon Ponder from Nevada, who has founded an organisation that helps prisoners reintegrate into society.

"We live in a nation of second chances," Mr Ponder said, standing alongside Mr Trump.

"Jon's life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption," the president said before he signed the pardon.

The convention also featured a Democrat - Robert Vlaisavljevich, the mayor of Eveleth, Minnesota, who praised Mr Trump's support for his state's mining industry in particular.

"President Trump is fighting for all of us. He delivered the best economy in our history and he will do it again," Mr Vlaisavljevich said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed the convention during an official overseas trip in Israel.

"President Trump has put his America First vision into action," Mr Pompeo said. "It may not have made him popular in every foreign capital, but it's worked."

His taped appearance broke with decades of tradition of secretaries of state avoiding the appearance of involving themselves in domestic politics. That his video was filmed in Jerusalem raised additional questions of propriety.

The line-up also had a Maine lobsterman, a Wisconsin farmer and a Native American leader.

Social conservatives were represented by an anti-abortion activist and Billy Graham's granddaughter.

The convention also featured a Kentucky high school student whose interaction last year with Native Americans became a flashpoint in the nation's culture wars.

But Ms Trump was the intended star.

Speaking from the renovated Rose Garden, despite questions about using the White House for a political convention, she addressed an in-person group of around 50 people, including her husband.

"Whether you like it or not, you always know what he's thinking.

"And that is because he's an authentic person who loves this country and its people and wants to continue to make it better," Ms Trump said.

"He wants nothing more than for this country to prosper and he doesn't waste time playing politics."

Irish Independent