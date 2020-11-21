Trump ‘borders on treason’ with bid to reverse result

President Donald Trump is using the power of his office to try to reverse the results of the election, orchestrating a far-reaching pressure campaign to persuade Republican officials in Michigan, Georgia and elsewhere to overturn the will of voters in what critics have called an unprecedented subversion of democracy.

After courts rejected the Trump campaign’s baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, the president is now trying to remain in power with a wholesale assault on the integrity of the vote by spreading misinformation and trying to persuade loyal Republicans to manipulate the electoral system on his behalf.

In an extraordinary news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, his lawyers claimed without evidence there was a centralised conspiracy with roots in Venezuela to rig the presidential election. They alleged voter fraud in Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and other cities whose municipal governments are controlled by Democrats and where President-elect Joe Biden won by large margins.

“We cannot allow these crooks – ’cause that’s what they are – to steal an election from the American people,” said one of the lawyers, Rudy Giuliani. “They elected Donald Trump; they didn’t elect Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden is in the lead because of the fraudulent ballots, the illegal ballots that were produced and that were allowed to be used after the election was over. Give us an opportunity to prove it in court and we will.”

Neither Mr Giuliani nor other Trump lawyers have produced evidence to support that or any other claim of widespread fraud.

The show by Trump’s lawyers disquieted many, including Christopher Krebs, the Trump-appointed director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency whom the president fired on Tuesday after he stated publicly the election had been secure.

“That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest,” Mr Krebs tweeted.

On Capitol Hill, senior Democrats ratcheted up their rhetoric. “I think this borders on treason,” said Democrat and House majority leader Steny Hoyer. “He is undermining the very essence of democracy, which is: You go to the poll, you vote and the people decide. There’s no doubt that the people decided.”

Ben Sasse of Nebraska was one of the few Republicans to offer criticism. “Wild press conferences erode public trust,” he said. “Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute. We are a nation of laws, not tweets.”

In defiance of the vote, Mr Trump and his legal teams are scrambling to stop key states from certifying their results and to enlist Republican state officials to overturn Mr Biden’s wins by seating Trump electors at the electoral college.

The president-elect’s team has expressed confidence Mr Trump’s intensifying effort to keep power would fail.

“None of it is legally significant,” said Bob Bauer, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, who runs the election protection legal efforts. “They are pivoting from this completely failed litigation strategy to a strategy of misleading people into believing that he now has a political option.

"It is a response to failure. It is the last card that he thinks he can pull from his deck here, but his hand remains a completely losing hand.”

But other Democrats voiced more concern about the threat of Mr Trump’s moves. “Other people looked at me like I was insane, but I have fully anticipated Donald Trump would try every trick in the book,” said Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell.

Mr Trump’s focus for the moment is centered on Michigan, where Mr Biden is the projected winner and leads by about 157,000 votes. The president earlier this week called a Republican member of Wayne County’s board of canvassers, after which she attempted to rescind her vote to certify Mr Biden’s win in Wayne, which is where Detroit is located and is the state’s most populous county. (© Washington Post)

