Top Trump adviser pledges handover will be professional

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser has promised a “very professional transition” to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden even as Mr Trump continues to falsely claim he won the election.

Robert O’Brien several times mentioned the transition and referred to recent peace deals that Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates struck with Israel as “a great legacy for the president to have as he leaves office”.

While noting the president did have outstanding court challenges, Mr O’Brien’s comments to the Global Security Forum made some of the firmest statements yet from a senior administration official acknowledging Mr Biden’s victory.

“If the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner – obviously things look that way now – we’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council,” Mr O’Brien said.

“There’s no question about it. They’re going to have very professional folks coming in to take these positions.”

He added: “We’ve passed the baton and had peaceful, successful transitions even in the most contentious periods.”

Since losing, Mr Trump has made unsubstantiated claims about the election on Twitter.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the vote. Officials from both the Democratic and Republican parties have said the poll went well, as have international observers. The federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also said: “The November 3 election was the most secure in American history.”

Mr Trump’s campaign is withdrawing a central request in its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Mr Biden victory helped win the White House.

Ahead of today’s hearing in the case, Mr Trump’s campaign dropped its request in the lawsuit that hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots – 682,479, to be precise – be thrown out because they were processed without its representatives able to watch.

The campaign’s revised lawsuit, filed on Sunday, maintains the aim of blocking Pennsylvania from certifying a victory for Mr Biden in the state, and it maintains its claim that Democratic voters were treated more favourably than Republican voters.

The campaign still contends in the lawsuit that hundreds of thousands of ballots weren’t properly processed.

“Our lawsuit in Pennsylvania absolutely still makes an issue of the 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots that were counted in secret,” Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh tweeted.

The campaign said in a statement yesterday that it “strategically decided to restructure its lawsuit to rely on claims of violations of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution”.

The Trump campaign isn’t making that claim on the hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots, however

In the revised suit, it targets the practice of giving voters an opportunity to fix mail-in ballots that were going to be disqualified for a technicality. It contends some Democratic-run counties allowed voters to do that, while Republican counties did not, arguing Democratic voters were treated more favourably.

On November 7, the presidential contest was called for Mr Biden after media determined the remaining ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania would not allow Mr Trump to catch up.

Mr O’Brien, the president’s fourth national security adviser, had previously served as his special envoy on hostage affairs.

Asked about American journalist Austin Tice who disappeared covering Syria’s civil war in 2012 and is believed to be held by Damascus, Mr O’Brien said the US was using “every lever” to get him back home.

“We would like to get him back and I’d like to see him him back and I know the president would like to see him back before he leaves office,” Mr O’Brien said.

Syria has not acknowledged holding Mr Tice. A top Lebanese official said on Saturday he had visited Syria to speak with officials about Mr Tice.

