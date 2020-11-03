| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This decaying Rust Belt town put its faith in Trump – but he couldn’t save it

Welch was once the richest city in West Virginia, but only a sad reflection remained when I visited, says Catherine Fegan
Forgotten: Ed Shepard in the service station he owned in Welch, West Virginia. Photo: Katherine Frey/Washington Post Expand

Close

Forgotten: Ed Shepard in the service station he owned in Welch, West Virginia. Photo: Katherine Frey/Washington Post

Forgotten: Ed Shepard in the service station he owned in Welch, West Virginia. Photo: Katherine Frey/Washington Post

The Washington Post via Getty Im

Forgotten: Ed Shepard in the service station he owned in Welch, West Virginia. Photo: Katherine Frey/Washington Post

Catherine Fegan

INSIDE his rundown Union 76 gas station, 92-year-old Ed Shepard was reading a book, and staring out the window at a mural across the street.

The sweeping vista, by local artist Tom Acosta, showed what life in Welch, West Virginia, used to be like. A United Cigars shop on one side of the street, a Western Union sign on the other. Lines of cars stretching into the distance. Even Shepard himself, a small-set man with soft wrinkles and rheumy eyes, is in the mural, the blue cap he was wearing as we spoke, perched on his head.

Ed hadn't had a customer in years. He recalled, with bittersweet nostalgia, the boom days of coal, when Welch prospered as one of the richest towns in the s tate. That was until the furnaces stopped burning and the coal mining industry went into freefall. Ed lived in a small apartment across the road from his beloved gas station.

Privacy