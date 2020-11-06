| 11.5°C Dublin

‘The tension in New York is palpable... small businesses and high-end boutiques are boarded up, expecting the worst’

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers detain a protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers detain a protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

REUTERS

Freya Drohan

IN New York, where tension is making the city feel like a veritable pressure cooker waiting to explode, another uneasy-sounding, kitchen-related term is on everyone’s lips.

Kettling, a controversial tactic whereby police corral demonstrators and innocent bystanders into a confined space with no escape route so they can arrest or control them, appears to be rampant. In other words: a trap. It’s a lawful but aggressive method that has become part of our everyday vernacular after a year that has seen more protests than one could have fathomed.

Accounts of violent and hostile kettling are in every news outlet’s coverage of protests that have taken place in Manhattan this week — although the New York Police Department’s newly-instated chief of patrol Juanita Holmes denies use of the move, and told a press conference that protestors are given three chances to leave a scene. However, the viral videos of stand-offs circulating on social media paint a different picture.

