'The mayor of Moscow's wife gave your son 3.5 million dollars' - US Presidential debate fact-check

In the contentious first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, Trump repeatedly relied on troublesome and false information that has been debunked throughout his presidency.

Biden, by contrast, stretched the truth on occasion. Here's a roundup of nine noteworthy claims that were made.

Fact check:

"The mayor of Moscow, his wife, gave your son 3 1/2 million dollars" - Trump

Trump is referring to an allegation in a recent report released by the GOP majority of the Senate Homeland Security Committee: "Rosemont Seneca Thornton, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden, received $3.5 million in a wire transfer from Elena Baturina, who allegedly received illegal construction contracts from her husband, the former mayor of Moscow." The report said the wire transfer was part of a "consultancy agreement" but does not allege any illegality in the transaction.

Allegedly, at the time of the transfer, Baturina was living in Britain with her husband, Yuri Luzhkov, who died in 2019. But Hunter Biden's lawyer said the claim that his client received $3.5 million from Baturina is false.

"The Senate report falsely alleges that Hunter Biden had a financial relationship with Russian business executive Yelena Baturina and that he received $3.5 million from Baturina," Biden's lawyer George Mesires said in an email. "Hunter Biden had no interest in and was not a 'co-founder' of Rosemont Seneca Thornton, so the claim that he was paid $3.5 million is false."

The Senate report claimed that "Luzhkov used his position as mayor to approve over 20 real estate projects that were built by a Baturina-owned construction company and ultimately generated multibillion-ruble profits for his family."

Trump himself at one point hoped to be part of Moscow real estate projects overseen by Luzhkov when he was mayor between 1992 and 2010. Luzhkov, in an interview before his death, told Russia's Interfax news agency that Trump planned to build an underground mall in Moscow during the mid-1990s. "Trump was in Moscow," Luzhkov said. "He had contacts on matters related to the construction of the Okhotny Ryad underground mall on Manezh Square." But the deal did not come to fruition.

- - -

"I'm the one that brought back football, by the way. I brought back Big Ten football. It was me and I'm very happy to do it" - Trump

Trump opposed the suspensions of games, but that's about it. He and other White House officials indicated federal resources were made available to the Big Ten, but one person familiar with the process told The Washington Post that the conference hasn't been given, nor has it requested, federal assistance.

"President Trump had nothing to do with our decision and did not impact the deliberations," an unidentified Big Ten university president told NBC News. "In fact, when his name came up it was a negative because no one wanted this to be political."

- - -

"You said you went to Delaware State, but you forgot the name of your college. You didn't go to Delaware State. You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class" - Trump

Trump is repeating a falsehood promoted by his campaign, even though it's being denied by the university itself.

"Watched in full context, it is clear that Biden was discussing his long association with historically Black colleges and universities, not making a claim that he had attended Delaware State University," Carlos Holmes, a spokesman for the university, said in a statement to the Delaware News Journal. "In the video, the former vice president was not implying that he attended the university, but rather referring to the support he received from the school when he announced his bid for U.S. Senate on the DSU campus in 1972," Holmes said.

Biden has acknowledged that he was not the most hard-working student at the University of Delaware. He graduated 76th out of 85 at Syracuse Law School.

- - -

"Seattle, they heard we were coming in the following day and they put up their hands and we got back Seattle, Minneapolis. We got it back, Joe, because we believe in law and order" - Trump

This is a constant refrain of Trump on the campaign trail, but it's not true.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, flatly denied to The Post's PlumLine that any conversation like this with Trump - or anyone around him - ever took place.

"He never contacted me or my office to warn us," Durkan said, adding that no one from the White House nor anyone connected to Trump had told them any such thing. "We had no conversations whatsoever with the White House about anything related to the protests, Capitol Hill or anything along these lines," the mayor said, though conversations related to the coronavirus had taken place at various junctures. "It just never happened," she said. "I don't know what world he's living in." The mayor had signed an executive order on June 30 to formally close the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, and on July 1 police moved in to clear it.

As for Minneapolis, state officials say Trump had nothing to do with the decision to send the National Guard into the city amid violence and protests after the killing of George Floyd in police custody. Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, had already directed hundreds of Guard members to assemble. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey officially requested troops on May 28. Then the governor - not Trump - activated the entire 15,000-member Minnesota National Guard. Trump watched the scene unfold on television and called Walz, offering to send in the military.

- - -

"We have a higher deficit with China now than we did before" -Biden

This is wrong. The trade deficit in goods and services with China climbed to $380 billion from 2017 to 2018, but then, because of Trump's tariff war, fell to $308 billion in 2019, according to the Commerce Department. The trade deficit has continued to fall below 2019 levels in the first half of 2020.

- - -

"Drug prices will be coming down 80 or 90 percent" - Trump

There is just no evidence for this pie-in-the-sky prediction. In fact, prescription drug prices are up 3% since Trump's first full month in office through August, according to the consumer price index.

In 2019, we found that generic prescription drug prices had fallen slightly under Trump, while branded drugs were becoming costlier, according to numerous studies.

Trump issued a brief executive order Sept. 13 telling the government to experiment with how Medicare pays drug companies. He has been promising several iterations of this idea for nearly two years, and the Department of Health and Human Services has never actually proposed rules for how such a policy would work.

- - -

"The fact of the matter is violent crime went down 17 percent, 15 percent, in our administration. It's gone up on his watch" - Biden

Biden did not nail his usual talking point, so this turns out to be false. In discussing his record, he often mentions violent crime. But when he discusses Trump, he talks about murders. This selective presentation puts Biden in the best possible light and Trump in the worst.

As its source for the violent-crime data, the Biden campaign pointed to a 2017 report by our colleagues at FactCheck.org on statistics about the Obama administration. Citing the FBI, FactCheck.org said: "The number of violent crimes per 100,000 population was nearly 16 percent lower in 2016 than in 2008, and the property crime rate dropped nearly 24 percent. But the murder rate didn't drop at all - it was 5.4 per 100,000 both in 2008 and in 2016."

So if Biden compared his record on murders, he wouldn't have much to brag about. There was no improvement under President Barack Obama.

As for the stats so far in 2020, the campaign cited calculations by crime analyst Jeff Asher, who compared the non-population-adjusted data for the 25 biggest cities for the first seven months of the year with the first seven months of 2019. Murders went up 26 percent, but violent crime is essentially flat.

In other words, Biden's jab at Trump is wrong. There has been little change in violent crime under Trump.

- - -

"If you look at what we've done, I closed it, and you said, 'He's xenophobic. He's a racist, and he's xenophobic.'" - Trump

The president frequently claims he took bold action to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus and that he was criticized. News reports say he was reluctant to impose the ban on travel from China, citing his relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, but the action was urged by his top health advisers.

Any criticism was scattered and relatively muted. Trump points to a comment by Biden: "This is no time for Donald Trump's record of hysteria and xenophobia . . . and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science."

But whether Biden was specifically speaking about Trump's travel restrictions is open to debate. He did not specifically mention the travel restrictions on China during the remarks, and his campaign has since said he supported the effort as a way to buy time.

In any case, the virus was already spreading through the United States by the time the travel restrictions were enforced, and there is little evidence they saved lives, especially because the Trump administration did not rapidly set up an effective testing regimen, as many other countries did.

- - -

"There aren't 100 million people with preexisting conditions" - Trump

Trump is wrong.

There are an estimated 102 million people with preexisting health conditions, according to a 2018 report by the consulting group Avalere. But depending on where people get their insurance - such as the half of Americans who get it from their employer - premiums would not necessarily go up for all 102 million if Trump succeeded in nullifying the Affordable Care Act.



