The Donald is lagging in the polls and has Covid, but will he trump the odds again?

With just over a month to polling day on November 3, where does the 2020 US presidential election stand right now?

In a nutshell, it looks like the election is Joe Biden’s to lose, but Donald Trump isn’t finished just yet.

Read More

Barack Obama’s former vice-president has a national lead of around 6.6pc, according to the website RealClearPolitics’ aggregate of all recent opinion polls. His advantage in the key battleground states is smaller at 3.5pc, but has been holding steady for around six months.

It should be remembered, however, that this time four years ago, Hillary Clinton was leading Trump by almost as much, so there’s still the chance of another upset.

How did the first television debate on Tuesday night go?

It was the most vicious presidential head-to-head since they began in 1960. One pundit called it “a dark, horrifying, unwatchable fever dream”, while Google reported a surge in Americans asking: “How can I get Canadian citizenship?”

Trump tried to steamroll his challenger from the start, constantly interrupting and hurling personal insults such as “Don’t ever use the word ‘smart’ with me, there’s nothing smart about you, Joe”. He also refused to condemn white supremacists, attacked Biden’s son over his cocaine addiction and repeatedly bickered with moderator Chris Wallace.

Biden sometimes looked frustrated, snapping “Will you shut up, man?” and “It’s hard to get any word in with this clown”.

However, the 77-year-old avoided any major gaffes and certainly didn’t look senile, despite Trump’s demand for him to take a drugs test.

A snap poll taken by the television network CBS found that 48pc of viewers thought Biden won, 41pc favoured Trump and 11pc felt it was a draw.

Are this week’s revelations about Trump’s tax returns doing him much damage?

The jury is still out. Last Monday, a New York Times investigation showed he paid only $750 (€639) in income tax in 2016 and 2017.

He paid nothing at all in 10 of the past 15 years, mainly because his companies, including his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, lost more money than they made.

Trump also seems to have personal debts of $421m (€359m), raising the prospect that he might actually go bankrupt.

The Biden campaign has jumped on this, pointing out that their man’s tax bill last year was nearly $300,000 (€256,000)and running TV ads pointing out how much teachers and nurses have to pay.

Trump insists he has actually handed over “millions of dollars” in tax, but can’t prove it until an audit has been completed. When similar accusations were made during a 2016 debate, he retorted: “That makes me smart.” A lot of voters clearly agreed.

How big a factor is Covid-19 in this race?

It’s crucial. Trump was actually leading in most polls before Covid-19 struck, but his chaotic mishandling of the virus has hurt him badly.

His and Melania's diagnosis with the virus complicates things further.

He keeps insisting that “tremendous progress” is being made and a vaccine could be available before election day. Meanwhile, the US’s death toll is now over 204,000 and the number of cases is rising by 9pc every week.

According to a recently published book by veteran Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, Trump knew how deadly Covid-19 was as early as last February, even while he was telling voters: “Just stay calm, it will go away.”

What about Trump’s nomination of a new judge to the US Supreme Court?

On this score at least, the president must be happy. His choice of the devout Catholic Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg has gone down well with evangelical Christ-ians and social conservatives.

Barrett is expected to be confirmed later this month, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court. This makes Democrats worried that legislation such as Barack Obama’s healthcare act could come under attack even if they win back the White House.

Ironically, a relatively young senator named Joe Biden was pointing out how crucial these appointments are as long ago as 1991.

“He’ll be making landmark decisions in the year 2020,” Biden said about a new Supreme Court judge. “I’ll be dead and gone in all probability.”

Why are some Democrats concerned that Trump might not leave the White House even if he loses?

Because the president himself has dropped hints about doing just that.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” he told reporters last week when asked if he would promise a peaceful transition of power. “You know, I’ve been complaining about the ballots, they’re a disaster.”

Trump was referring to postal votes, which usually favour Democrats and will be more numerous than ever this year because of Covid-19.

Trump claims they are “a whole big scam” and has told his supporters: “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if it’s rigged.”

All this is fuelling fears that Trump might declare victory on election night before all the votes are counted. However, many senior Republicans have played down the idea, and Biden recently joked about sending in US troops to drag Trump out of the Oval Office.

Finally, what can we expect from both candidates in the final 31 days?

Probably more of the same. Biden will keep framing this election as “Scranton v Park Avenue”, contrasting the small Pennsylvania town where he grew up to Trump’s wealthy New York background.

“This guy and his friends look down their noses at Irish Catholics like me,” he said during Tuesday’s debate. For his part, Trump will carry on portraying Biden as “Sleepy Joe”, weak, stupid and controlled by the radical left.

Two more Trump-Biden debates are scheduled, for October 15 and 22, while vice-presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will square off next Wednesday.

Online Editors