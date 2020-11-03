| 5.2°C Dublin

The decaying Rust Belt town that put its faith in Donald Trump, but he could not save them

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after a campaign rally last week. Photo: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara Expand

Catherine Fegan

INSIDE his run-down Union 76 gas station, 92-year-old Ed Shepard was reading a book, staring out the window at a mural across the street.

The sweeping vista, by local artist Tom Acosta, showed what life in Welch, West Virginia, used to be like. A United Cigars shop on one side of the street, a Western Union sign on the other. Lines of cars stretching into the distance. Even Shepard himself, a small-set man with soft wrinkles and rheumy eyes, is in the mural, the blue cap he was wearing as we spoke, perched on his head.

Ed hadn't had a customer in years. He recalled, with bittersweet nostalgia, the boom days of coal, when Welch prospered as one of the richest towns in the State. That was until the furnaces stopped burning and the coalmining industry went into freefall. Ed lived in a small apartment across the road from his beloved gas station.

