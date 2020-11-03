The decaying Rust Belt town that put its faith in Donald Trump, but he could not save them

INSIDE his run-down Union 76 gas station, 92-year-old Ed Shepard was reading a book, staring out the window at a mural across the street.

The sweeping vista, by local artist Tom Acosta, showed what life in Welch, West Virginia, used to be like. A United Cigars shop on one side of the street, a Western Union sign on the other. Lines of cars stretching into the distance. Even Shepard himself, a small-set man with soft wrinkles and rheumy eyes, is in the mural, the blue cap he was wearing as we spoke, perched on his head.

Ed hadn't had a customer in years. He recalled, with bittersweet nostalgia, the boom days of coal, when Welch prospered as one of the richest towns in the State. That was until the furnaces stopped burning and the coalmining industry went into freefall. Ed lived in a small apartment across the road from his beloved gas station.

“I live alone,” he said. “I spend my days coming from there to here, to there, to here. Nothing changes. Nothing happens.”

It was the day before the 2016 presidential election and my ten-day reporting tour of Middle America was coming to an end. Over the course of almost 1,500 miles, I journeyed around townships and counties in Ohio, across the state line of Pennsylvania and into mountain territory in West Virginia.

Back then, Ed was hoping Trump would be the next president. His was a simple choice. Hillary said she would close the coal mines. Trump promised to bring them back. “Trump’s probably lying,” said Ed. “But he has given people here hope.”

In trying to understand how Donald Trump became US president, there are few better places to visit than McDowell County, the poorest county in West Virginia. For more than half a century, this corner of Appalachia's severely depressed coal country has been emblematic of entranced American poverty. John F Kennedy campaigned here in 1960 and was so appalled that he promised to send help if elected president. His first executive order created the modern food stamp programme, whose first recipients were McDowell County residents. In 1964, with federal programs like Medicare, Medicaid and free school lunches, things began to improve, at least for a while.

“This was the richest city in the state of West Virginia at one stage,” said Ed back in 2016. “We had the mines, men in the mines, not machines. It was booming. The coal companies came along and brought continuous mining machines in. The miners weren't needed. A lot of people left. The young people left.”

Memories of my visit to Welch four years ago include boarded-up buildings, empty streets and homes crumbing from neglect. Life was bleak. The county’s population had shrunk from 100,000 to 20,000 in the past few decades. Unemployment had been above 50pc for several years.

In a place where life expectancy is the same as that in Namibia, out-of work coal-workers, their skin still blackened by dust, spoke in anger about the disintegration of their livelihood. For the few business owners who remained in the mostly aban doned town, life veered precariously between getting by and just about existing.

Beyond Welch I met several incarnations of the Trump voter. Not all were registered Republican voters. Some had never voted before, others had voted for Barack Obama. They were men and women, young and old. Some were in dire economic straits, others felt they were a few pay cheques from ending up that way.

Despite these subtle differences, they had much in common. They lived in places that were in decline and had been for some time. They lacked strong attachment to either party and, most notably, they had profound contempt for a privileged class in Washington that they saw as being utterly removed from their lives.

Don Skowran, a retired policeman and former steel worker, who was spending 12 hours a day making 'Drain the Swamp' signs for the local Trump campaign, ticked all of these boxes.

Don lived in Youngstown, a place facing desperately into the precipice. Once upon a time, when American steel was booming, so was Youngstown's economy. Manufacturers saw that the area along the Mahoning river was rich in iron ore and turned the township into one of the world's largest steel-producing regions. When the mills that once pumped day and night closed, Youngstown became the epitome of a Rust Belt city.

Some 50,000 workers were displaced from steel-related jobs in the Mahoning Valley between 1977 and the late 1980s, and the community has never recovered from the loss of jobs, population, its tax base or its identity as a steel town.

Don had witnessed the fallout first-hand and wanted better for his town. Like many other white, blue-collared men in Youngstown, economic decline, foreign competition, crime and abandoned mills had turned him toward the right-wing, isolationist politics of a billionaire reality TV show star.

Further along the interstate highway that runs south, the urban decay associated with industrial decline seemed to have taken hold with frightening force. In East Liverpool, a heroin epidemic was killing off the few who were left behind when big industry left. The town had recently made national news, when an unprecedented Facebook posting by police went viral. In a series of shocking pictures, a man and woman unconscious from heroin were shown in the front seat of a car with a four-year-old boy in the back seat.

East Liverpool, like Youngstown, had the appearance of a place dead on its feet. Locals spoke about been 'airbrushed' off the national map by Washington politicians and sneered upon by their East and West coast neighbours. Ashen-faced and hopeless, they eulogised about a 'chance to heal' under an administration led by Trump.

From East Liverpool I travelled south, through Pittsburgh and beyond. In a rest stop that cut through Amish country, a woman called Chanelle spoke about her “admiration of Trump as a businessman”. Chanelle was in her early 30s and had never voted in her life. Her husband used to work for General Motors and was struggling to pay the bills.

Road soon cut deeper into coal country, high into winding, mountainous terrain, where the radio stations played country songs and religious programming intermittently paused by political party broadcasts.

Several hours later I was in Welch, a place overlooked on most campaign trails, but one that illustrates the deep divisions that have carved up the United States into a patchwork of stark ideals.

It was here, somewhere in between the Chanelles and Dons of Trump's new America, that I found Ed.

A former US marine, he had received two purple hearts, one for receiving six gunshot wounds from a Japanese machine gun burst during the battle of Guadalcanal. Upon his return to Welch after victory in the Pacific, he purchased the Union 76 station. He worked there six days a week for 65 years, earning a living filling trucks and cars with gasoline in a town that thrived and prospered.

This week, as the 2020 presidential election entered its final days, I thought of Ed Shepard, a man who, in 2016, knew he had few years left.

I learned that he died last year, aged 95.

After Trump came to power Ed still had no customers. He still had nothing to do, few to talk to and he spent his last days walking back and forth, over and back from his lonely apartment overlooking the coal mountains of Appalachia, to his union 76 gas station.

Ed gave up a long time ago. He knew that no one was coming to save him or the people of Welch, not even Donald Trump.