Taoiseach invites president-elect Biden to visit during ‘warm conversation’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has invited US president-elect Joe Biden to Ireland after his successful election result.

After speaking to Mr Biden yesterday, the Taoiseach said he congratulated the new US president- and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Mr Martin said he invited Mr Biden and his wife Jill to Ireland.

Mr Martin was one of only a handful of world leaders to receive a call from Mr Biden yesterday, along with Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson.

The Taoiseach and the president-elect discussed the importance of the Good Friday Agreement ahead of the forthcoming Brexit deadline. They agreed a border on the island of Ireland should be avoided.

In a statement, a spokesperson said Mr Martin had a “warm conversation” with Mr Biden during which the president-elect recalled his “strong Irish roots” and his visit to Ireland with his family in 2016.

“The president-elect reaffirmed his full support for the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) and they discussed the importance of a Brexit outcome that respects the GFA and ensures no return of a border on the island of Ireland,” she said.

“They looked forward to working together and across a range of international areas including EU-US relations, the UN – including the Security Council, and on the important global challenges of Covid-19 economic recovery and climate change,” she added.

In a tweet, Mr Martin said Mr Biden brings “tremendous knowledge and understanding to his new role, and has a great love for his Irish heritage”.

“He underlined his commitment to the GFA and we spoke of importance of multilateralism – for example, the Paris Accord,” he added.

Earlier in the Dáil, Mr Martin said Mr Biden will be the most Irish of US presidents since John F Kennedy, and Ireland is “particularly pleased” that he has won the confidence of the American people.

He said Mr Biden had “nailed his colours to the mast” during the campaign in terms of his absolute commitment to the upholding of the GFA .

He also noted Mr Biden’s “resistance to any measures or mechanisms or developments that would undermine the Good Friday Agreement and peace on the island of Ireland”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Mr Biden’s election was “good for Ireland in many ways”, noting that the British government had been “aggressive and arrogant” on Irish issues to do with Brexit and the president-elect would be “a very formidable ally”.

Mr Biden is proud of his Irish roots and is without doubt a long-standing friend of Ireland, Ms McDonald said, adding that throughout his time in office he has "acted to promote and protect peace”.

