Six-day recount of five million votes confirms Georgia victory for Biden

Winners: Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris meet the press in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that president-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on November 3, further narrowing the president’s dubious effort to overturn the election results.

The result of the six-day hand recount of the state’s 5,000,000 ballots had been widely expected, despite baseless allegations from Mr Trump and his allies that Georgia’s vote tallies were suspect because of widespread fraud.

Amid a series of losses in court, Mr Trump’s re-election campaign has shifted to a new strategy that relies on persuading Republican state legislators in crucial states to ignore the election results and intervene on Mr Trump’s behalf, according to three people familiar with the plan.

The campaign has filed multiple lawsuits to try to challenge the results in battleground states that Mr Biden won, as election officials across the country have affirmed there is no evidence of major irregularities. Judges in three states delivered new legal setbacks to the campaign on Thursday, rejecting claims of improper vote counting.

Mr Biden, a Democrat, has captured 306 electoral votes to the Republican Mr Trump’s 232 in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner of the election, well above the 270 needed for victory.

Georgia’s audit, launched after unofficial results showed Mr Biden leading Mr Trump by about 14,000 votes cast, ended with Mr Biden winning by 12,284, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.

The state was expected to certify Mr Biden’s victory last night.

Mr Trump and his allies have accused fellow Republican Mr Raffensperger, without evidence, of overseeing a flawed election, an allegation Mr Raffensperger has angrily disputed.

After a call with 10 state governors, Mr Biden called Mr Trump’s attempt to reverse the results “totally irresponsible”.

“It sends a horrible message about who we are as a country,” Mr Biden said, although he expressed no concern that the gambit would succeed in preventing him from taking office on January 20.

Online Editors