Senate race cliffhanger set for an ‘awful, dirty slog to end’

Control of the US Senate hung in the balance last night, a cliffhanger created after Republicans trounced Democratic challengers in crucial states but failed to lock down the seats needed to retain their tenuous majority.

One race in Georgia is headed to a January run-off. A second contest in Georgia and races in North Carolina and Alaska remain undecided, leaving the chamber now deadlocked 48-48. An outcome may not be known until the new year.

With the presidential race between Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden also undecided, the Senate is in limbo because the vice-president of the eventual winner’s party would serve as a tie-breaker in a split chamber.

“We’re waiting, whether I’m going to be the majority leader or not,” said Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

The counting continued in Georgia, where Republican Senator David Perdue was trying to hold off Democrat Jon Ossoff in a multi-candidate race that could also go to a run-off if neither candidate clears the 50pc threshold to win.

There already is a January 5 run-off in the state’s other Senate race. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler will face Democrat Raphael Warnock, a black pastor at the church where the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr preached.

In North Carolina, Republican Senator Thom Tillis hoped to prevail over Democrat Cal Cunningham, whose sexting affair with a public relations specialist has clouded the race.

Democrats face long but not fully impossible odds to take a slim majority after a disappointing election night when Republicans defeated multiple challengers.

In Michigan, Democrats were spared a loss when Senator Gary Peters withstood a strong challenge from Republican John James, a Black Republican businessman. But Republicans held on to Susan Collins in Maine and other key seats. Mr McConnell, who secured a seventh term for himself in a costly campaign against Democrat Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot, has said he he felt “pretty good” about the remaining contests.

However, Democrats remained hopeful that a positive outcome was still a possibility in the race.

Strategist Zac Petkanas said the 2020 election “was going to be an awful, ugly, dirty slog until the bitter end.”

