Row erupts over Barr's decision to allow probe into US election fraud claims

US Attorney General William Barr gave federal prosecutors approval to pursue allegations of “vote tabulation irregularities” in certain cases before results are certified and indicated he had already done so “in specific instances” – a reversal of long-standing Justice Department policy that quickly drew internal and external criticism for fuelling unfounded claims of massive election fraud pushed by President Donald Trump and other conservatives.

Richard Pilger, head of the Justice Department’s Election Crimes Branch, stepped down from his position in protest over Mr Barr’s directive – though he remains at the agency, according to people familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity .

The people said Mr Barr had first broached a similar idea some weeks ago and that political leadership in the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, of which the Election Crimes Branch is a part, objected.

Those officials were blindsided when Mr Barr’s memo was released on Monday, the people said.

Mr Pilger’s stepping down was first reported by The New York Times. A Justice Department spokeswoman said she had no information on his move.

Mr Pilger announced the move in an email to colleagues, writing: “Having familiarised myself with the new policy and its ramifications... I must regretfully resign from my role as Director of the Election Crimes Branch.”

In what appeared to be an automated email response, Mr Pilger wrote he was “no longer the Director of the Election Crimes Branch”.

Mr Barr’s two-page memo comes as the Trump campaign and its allies have urged the department to investigate their claims, despite little evidence that such fraud exists. Justice Department officials had previously confirmed they were looking into allegations in Nevada, and had referred other information out of Michigan to the FBI.

In the memo, circulated two days after results showed former vice president Joe Biden had defeated Mr Trump, Mr Barr seemed to take aim at previous guidance from the Justice Department’s Election Crimes Branch that said prosecutors should not – in most instances – take overt steps in voter fraud or related investigations until after election results are in and certified. The guidance was designed to ensure that voters and state and local election officials, rather than the federal government, decide the results, and that, if prosecutors wanted to deviate from the norm, they would at least first have to consult with Public Integrity prosecutors and the Election Crimes Branch.

But Mr Barr wrote that the previous directive was never “a hard and fast rule”, and that a “passive and delayed enforcement approach can result in situations in which election misconduct cannot realistically be rectified”. He also noted that concern about the Justice Department influencing an election were reduced once voters had finished casting ballots.

“Given this, and given that voting in our current elections has now concluded, I authorise you to pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections in your jurisdictions in certain cases, as I have already done in specific instances,” Mr Barr wrote.

Vanita Gupta, the former head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Obama administration who is now president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said the memo amounts to “scaremongering” that will allow officials to send letters or take other public steps that might suggest there is voter fraud in a particular state, when in fact there is none.

“ This is totally predictable. It’s DOJ scare tactics again,” she said. It’s the same show we’ve seen before. Barr is probably doing this because Trump is demanding that he do something, but the voters decided this election, and overwhelmingly voted for Biden.” © The Washington Post



