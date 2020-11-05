| 7.4°C Dublin

Results will shatter illusions we Irish people have about American politics

Michael Kelly

Vietnamese Americans supporters of US President Donald Trump gather for an election watch party in Houston, Texas. Photo: Reuters

Vietnamese Americans supporters of US President Donald Trump gather for an election watch party in Houston, Texas. Photo: Reuters

WHATEVER way the chips fall when the final votes are counted across the Atlantic, Tuesday’s election was a huge victory for Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Whether we get a President Joe Biden in the White House or another four years of the Donald, Trumpism has shown that it is a force to be reckoned with rather than a blip. Equally, the Democrats have shown themselves incapable of articulating a vision for America.

The results should also serve to shatter outdated illusions that many Irish people have about the United States, politics there and – crucially – Americans.

We have relied for far too long on lazy caricatures picked up on visits to bubbles on the east and west coast of the US like Boston, New York and Los Angeles. Most Irish people see politics stateside in binary terms where the Democrats are the goodies, and the Republicans are the baddies. We’re stuck in a time-warp where Irish American was synonymous with the Democrats. Now you’re just as likely to find a Murphy, Ryan or an O’Sullivan at the heart of the Trump inner circle.

