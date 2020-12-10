Republicans weigh in behind Trump’s failing ‘stop the steal’ campaign

Melania Trump greets children during the US Marine Toys for Tots charity drive in Washington. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump’s campaign to subvert the will of voters and reverse his defeat to Joe Biden is taking hold among state and local Republicans even as it marches toward failure .

Dozens of politicians, elected officials and party leaders in recent weeks have endorsed and advanced Mr Trump’s false claims, and in some cases called for undemocratic actions to reverse results.

None of the moves have had an impact on the election results – and even Republican governors have certified Mr Biden’s win. Still, activists say they see the so-called “stop the steal” campaign as the animating force behind the next wave of Trump-era politics.

“I definitely see a brand new movement taking shape,” said Monica Boyer, a former lobbyist in Indiana and early national voice of the tea party movement. “Was this election stolen? I don’t know. But people have the right to know.”

Yesterday was “Safe Harbour Day”, the federal deadline for Congress to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on January 6.

President-elect Biden has already secured the 270 electors needed to win.

Mr Trump has succeeded in using his unfounded grievances to build political power, already raising more than $170m (€141m) since losing, requesting donations for an “election defence fund”

Most of that will become seed money for his post-presidency political career, going to a Trump-founded political action committee called Save America.

Mr Trump tweeted on Monday that Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, who had worried publicly about the spread of election misinformation, was “too dumb or corrupt to recognise massive evidence of fraud” and should be replaced.

Mr Duncan replied : “Thank you for 4 years of conservative leadership,” adding Mr Trump had proven ta “business minded outsider can be effective in DC.”

Some Republican groups, including state party committees, have grabbed hold of the Trump team’s claims.

The Arizona party appeared to ask supporters to consider dying to keep Mr Trump in office.Its official Twitter account retweeted conservative activist Ali Alexander’s pledge he was “willing to give my life for this fight".

“He is. Are you?” the Arizona GOP added.

