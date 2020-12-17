Republicans split after McConnell orders senators to reject Trump call

US Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has come under fire from his own party for acknowledging Joe Biden as President-elect. Photo: Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty)

US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has warned fellow Republican senators against joining President Donald Trump’s extended assault on the electoral college results.

In public remarks and private warnings, Mr McConnell worked to push ahead to the Joe Biden era and unite a fractured Republican Party before the Georgia run-off elections that will determine control of the senate.

But no sooner had Mr McConnell made his comment that Joe Biden is the president-elect, than Mr Trump publicly pleaded with him to support his continued efforts to upend the election with baseless claims of mass electoral fraud.

“Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up,” the president tweeted at nearly 1am yesterday morning. “Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”

Mr Trump’s tweet made it clear Mr McConnell’s decision to recognise Mr Biden as president-elect has opened a rift at the top of the Republicans, with the president continuing to falsely claim victory while Mr McConnell works behind the scenes to convince Republican senators not to challenge the electoral college, which cast 306 votes for Mr Biden on Monday, formalising his victory.

Before Tuesday, Mr McConnell was among a majority of Republican politicians in both chambers who had declined to acknowledge Mr Biden as the incoming president for weeks. But in a speech on the senate floor, he said he accepted the electoral college results.

“Many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20,” Mr McConnell said.

"The electoral college has spoken. So I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years.”

The senate majority leader’s speech sets up a potential fight for control of a party that has been reshaped by Mr Trump. Republicans are now faced with its two most influential leaders holding completely irreconcilable positions ahead of the two critical senate run-off races in Georgia.

Mr McConnell and other Republican leaders urged senate Republicans in a conference call not to join a long-shot effort led by House of Representatives conservatives to challenge the electoral college results when Congress officially tabulates the vote on January 6. according to reports.

Among the those to join Mr McConnell in accepting the electoral college’s results was Senator Shelley Moore Capito. “I think as hard as the losses are to take, at the end of the day, you have to accept what the people’s voices told you,” she said.

On Twitter, Mr Trump pleaded with Mr McConnell and other Republicans to reconsider. Amid another barrage of early-morning tweets promoting the same unfounded claims of election fraud that have been defeated in his campaign’s legal challenges, the president falsely claimed he did better than voting projections in swing states he lost, “but bad things happened”.

Some of the president’s allies also lashed out at the Senate’s top Republican, with Trump-aligned lawyer L Lin Wood calling him “a traitor to American Patriots”.

“His day of judgment is coming,” Mr Wood tweeted.

Fox News host Mark Levin called for Mr McConnell to retire. While not naming Mr McConnell, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia representative-elect and QAnon conspiracy theory supporter, said Republicans who don’t continue contesting the election results are supporting “the Chinese Communist Party takeover of America”.

“You typically don’t use the term ‘congratulations’ when someone just stole a bank,” said Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA.

Mr Trump appeared to note the smattering of support, retweeting early yesterday an article headlined: “Trump allies slam Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden.”

(© The Washington Post)

