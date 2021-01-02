Republicans at war over final attempt to block election result

Damage: Mitch McConnell said the party should accept the election result

Republicans faced a deepening split last night over whether to back Donald Trump’s last-ditch attempt to overturn the US presidential election result.

More than 140 Republicans in the House of Representatives may be ready to back a move not to certify the outcome of the election at a joint session of Congress on Jan 6.

But senior Republicans have tried to rein in colleagues, arguing that they are “playing with fire” and would only further undermine public faith in the electoral system.

Even with the suggested level of support, the attempt to block the result has no chance of success in Congress.

And Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, has privately urged his party colleagues to accept the election result.

Meanwhile, it emerged that staffing changes are to be made to the secret service’s presidential detail when Joe Biden takes office on Jan 20.

Mr Biden’s camp was said to have expressed concerns that current agents might be politically supportive of Mr Trump. Instead, senior agents who guarded Mr Biden when he was vice- president will be brought back.

The move to block the election result was ignited by Josh Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri. He will object to certification, forcing a two-hour debate, followed by a vote in the Senate and House of Representatives.

In an open letter, Ben Sasse, the Republican senator from Nebraska, called it a “dangerous ploy”.

He said: “The president and his allies are playing with fire. Let’s be clear what is happening here. We have a bunch of ambitious politicians who think there’s a quick way to tap into the president’s populist base without doing any real, long-term damage.

“But they’re wrong. This issue is bigger than anyone’s personal ambitions. Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government.”

In a conference call with Republican senators, Mr McConnell said it was a conscience vote. He asked Mr Hawley to explain himself, but it then emerged Mr Hawley was not even on the call.

Mr Hawley claims Republican voters are frustrated with Congress for taking no action. He said: “If you’ve been speaking to folks at home, I’m sure you know how deeply angry and disillusioned many, many people are.”

But Adam Kinziger, a Republican congressman from Illinois who has been critical of Mr Trump, said: “I’m just over the undermining of democracy and the frankly massive damage that’s being done with this.”

The session in Congress takes place a day after two run-off races in Georgia which will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate.

David Perdue, one of the two Republican candidates, has announced he will spend the final days of the campaign in quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump issued a New Year video message hailing “historic victories” on the economy and fighting the pandemic.

He said: “We have to be remembered for what’s been done.”

In the final weeks of his term, the president was also facing ongoing battles with Congress after he vetoed the annual defence bill and called for stimulus cheques to Americans to be increased. He also faces growing friction with Iran. (Daily Telegraph, London)

