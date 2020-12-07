Republican leaders up in arms as Trump vows his revenge

Closeness: President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as First Lady Melania Trump looks on at the campaign event in Georgia. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/ Reuters

Donald Trump’s row with Republicans in Georgia escalated last night as the state’s lieutenant governor said he was “disgusted” by the president’s attacks.

Mr Trump took to the campaign trail in Valdosta, Georgia, for his first rally since losing the November 3 election. He made more baseless claims of “overwhelming” voter fraud across the country, and vowed to “never surrender”.

Before the event he phoned Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, asking him to call a special session of the state legislature, which could overturn the result. Joe Biden won Georgia by 12,000 votes.

But Geoff Duncan, the lieutenant governor, said Mr Kemp would “absolutely” not be calling a special session. He added: “We certainly will not move the goalposts at this point in the election.”

Mr Duncan said the president “did not win the state of Georgia” and the “mountains of misinformation” at his rally was “not helping”.

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, who has faced death threats, said having a special session of the legislature would be “nullifying the will of the people”.

Asked about attacks by Mr Trump on Georgia election officials, Mr Duncan said: “Absolutely it disgusts me. All of us in this position have got increased security around us and our families and it’s not American.

“It’s not what democracy is all about.”

Some legal experts said it was possible Mr Trump might have violated the law if he tried to coerce a public official, Mr Kemp, into political activity.

Neither Mr Kemp nor Mr Duncan attended Mr Trump’s rally, held for thousands of supporters outside an aircraft hangar.

The president was campaigning for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, two Republican senators who face run-off races on January 5. If they both lose, then Democrats will control the Senate, in addition to the White House.

Mr Duncan accused the president of “hurting” Republican chances in the Senate races by “fanning the flames” with misinformation.

He said “facts” showed Mr Biden won Georgia, adding: “The constitution is still in place. This is still America.”

However, the president said winning would be “revenge” for November 3. The crowd chanted “Fight for Trump”, “Stop the steal” and “Four more years”.

Mr Trump told them: “Our fight to drain the Washington swamp and reclaim America’s destiny has just begun.

“We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield, we will never give in, we will never give up, we will never back down. We will never, ever surrender.”

The president said the “next great victory for our movement begins right here on January 5” and then the White House would be won back. He added a friend had suggested he could win the 2024 election.

He said: “2024, a friend of mine said, ‘Oh, don’t worry, sir, you’re way up in the polls’. I said I don’t want to wait until 2024.”

The president was introduced by First Lady Melania Trump. He said: “You know we won Georgia, just so you understand. They cheated and rigged our presidential election but we’ll still win it. We’ve never lost an election.

“We’re winning this election. I think I won the second one by more than I won the first one. When the numbers come out of ceilings and leather bags, what’s going on? The swing states we’re all fighting over, I won them all by a lot.”

He added: “If I lost I’d be a very gracious loser. If I lost I would say I lost, and I’d go to Florida and take it easy and I’d go around and say I did a good job. But you can’t accept when they steal and rig and rob.”

He claimed “hundreds of thousands” of illegal votes were cast in every state, and that the matter would be with the Supreme Court “very soon”.

The president said his supporters must vote on January 5. He said: “If you don’t vote, the socialists and communists win.

“We’re going to watch every ballot. The answer is not to stay home. Let them steal Georgia and you’ll never be able to look yourself in the mirror.” (© Daily Telegraph, London)

