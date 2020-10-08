| 10.7°C Dublin

Presidents in waiting: Pence and Harris dodge bullets as fly is only interruption in debate that's a shock for US politics

Fionnán Sheahan

In a shock development for US politics, it was a dignified discussion, which served as a reminder of how debates should be conducted

The two candidates face off at the start of their debate (Morry Gash/Pool/AP) Expand

A fly landing on Mike Pence’s head and staying on the Vice-President's white hair was the closest this debate with Kamala Harris came to a major confrontation.

In stark contrast to the insults and interruptions of the clash a week earlier between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Veep debate in the US presidential election was calm, measured and actually featured policy.

Given all that is going on in the US at the moment, this debate took on even greater significance. The historic nature of the occasion with the appearance on first black woman on a Presidential election ticket was almost lost.