A fly landing on Mike Pence’s head and staying on the Vice-President's white hair was the closest this debate with Kamala Harris came to a major confrontation.

In stark contrast to the insults and interruptions of the clash a week earlier between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Veep debate in the US presidential election was calm, measured and actually featured policy.

Given all that is going on in the US at the moment, this debate took on even greater significance. The historic nature of the occasion with the appearance on first black woman on a Presidential election ticket was almost lost.

It was a Vice-Presidential debate but one of the candidates on stage is quite potentially going to be President of the United States in the next four years. Never before has a Veep debate taken on such significance when the main names on the ticket will be the oldest President in the history of the US. Trump will be 74 and Biden will be 78 and neither seem to be in full fettle. In the words of a US commentator, Trump is a wounded duck and Biden is no spring chicken.

The debate didn’t turn into fireworks but, in a shock development for US politics, it was a dignified discussion, which served as a reminder of how debates should be conducted. The two skilled operators managed to dodge questions and get in the lines they wanted.

Set up

They may be the second names on the ticket, but the candidates were both more impressive speakers than their superiors.

Mike Pence never eats alone with a woman other than his wife, Karen, and that he won't attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side. On this occasion, he was separated from Harris by two perspex screens and a 12-foot gap between their seats.

Pence was wearing a black suit, red tie and white shirt matching his white hair.

Kamala Harris wore a black trouser suit with pearl necklace and pearl earrings.

Coronavirus was obviously a key element of the debate. Audience members got a stern warning about keeping their masks on during the debate. It followed the refusal of the Trump family to wear masks at the previous debate.

"If you take your mask off someone will approach you and ask you to please put your mask back on,” Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates, told the audience before the debate.

Nonetheless, Karen Pence did take off her mask when she came on stage at the end, in a less than subtle act of defiance.

Speaking point

The quirky moment of the debate was the arrival of a fly who landed on Pence’s head and stayed there for two minutes. Cue a load of fly references on social media, including a picture of Joe Biden with a fly swatter.

However, Harris did deliver what was viewed as a symbolic line for women in discussions with men, as she retorted to Pence who sought to come in: “I’m still speaking.”

It’s going to be turned into a t-shirt slogan.

Pence’s red eyes were also drawing a lot of attention as there seemed to be blood in his pupils.

Harris history

The first black woman on a Presidential election ticket put in an impressive, composed and passionate performance. Kamala Harris is still introducing herself to American voters as the new name on the national ballot paper.

She got off to a particularly strong start as she pummeled the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. “The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.”

She followed that up with a strange view on whether she would take a vaccine.

“But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it — then I’m not taking it.”

Harris was also persuasive on healthcare and racial justice, where she clearly won points.

Nonetheless, she has her weaknesses and got into tricky positions on whether the Democrats would add extra judges to the Supreme Court to make it more liberal-leaning. Likewise, when it came to defending Biden’s record on foreign policy, tackling Isis and environmental commitments.

Her display justified her selection as the candidate. Expect the Harris 2024 posters to be printed.

Pence change

The Vice-President has to defend the indefensible on many occasions, particularly on the White House’s record on Covid-19. Nonetheless, Pence did poke at Harris on several touchpoints for his conservative base, like abortion, the Supreme Court, taxes, terrorism and fracking.

“On day one, Joe Biden is going to raise your taxes,” he said.

The Republicans will now pursue the issue the Democrats on whether the make-up of the Supreme Court will be altered after the election if nominee Amy Coney-Barrett is appointed.

Nonetheless, Pence did nothing to move the dial back towards the Trump ticket. His style is distinctly different to Trump, but the substance is still the same. He distinctly dodged the questions about taking over from Trump and was decidedly evasive on the coronavirus.

In a great moment of irony, he accused Harris of misleading people.

“You’re entitled for your own opinions, you’re not entitled to your own facts.”

The Vice-President did little to assuage concerns about a peaceful transition of power.

Free-flowing game

Free-flowing game

On this occasion, the referee let the game flow and didn’t chase the candidates with questions.

Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief for USA Today and a longtime member of the DC press corps, was be the moderator at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Page, 69, has covered 10 presidential campaigns and six White House administrations in her 47-year career in Washington. She set out the rules quite clearly, gave no advance warnings of the questions.

“Americans deserve a discussion that is civil – without interruption,” she said pointedly.

Generally speaking, it was a debate that was respectful and wasn’t riddled with the continual butting in of a week earlier. However, Page did let the candidates go when they evaded the direct question sought to go back on previous answers.

At times, she did appear to lose control, particularly when Pence decided he wanted to avoid the answer on Presidential disability and turn back on Harris’s answer on taking a vaccine. Remarkably, a check on the speaking time showed both got 36 minutes of airtime each, so neither side can really complain.







