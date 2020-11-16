President concedes and then backtracks 90 minutes later

President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge losing the US election yesterday but then backtracked and said he conceded “nothing”.

Meanwhile, president-elect Joe Biden focused on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and set meetings with pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines.

Ron Klain, Mr Biden’s pick for White House chief of staff, urged Mr Trump’s administration to allow a seamless transition, calling it vital for national security and combating Covid-19.

The pandemic will be a paramount concern for Mr Biden, who takes office on January 20. Mr Klain said Mr Biden’s scientific advisers would meet Pfizer and other drug companies starting this week to prepare for the “giant logistical project” of widespread vaccination against a virus that has killed more than 245,000 Americans and left millions more unemployed.

Mr Biden defeated Mr Trump in the November 3 election by winning a series of battleground states that the Republican incumbent had won in 2016. The Democratic former vice-president also won the national popular vote by at least 5.5 million votes, or 3.6 percentage points, with some ballots still being counted.

Mr Trump, pursuing long-shot litigation contesting election results in several states, made conflicting statements in a series of Twitter posts. He initially appeared to admit for the first time publicly that Mr Biden won, then backtracked. Mr Trump also repeated unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Mr Trump wrote, adding a list of complaints about vote counting. About 90 minutes later, Mr Trump wrote, “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

“WE WILL WIN!” he added.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press program, Mr Klain said, “Donald Trump’s Twitter feed doesn’t make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that.”

The decision by the General Services Administration, headed by a Trump appointee, not to recognise Mr Biden as president-elect has prevented Mr Biden and his team from gaining access to government office space and funding normally afforded to an incoming administration to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr Klain called on the agency to formally recognise Mr Biden, saying it was critical to ensure the president-elect received intelligence briefings before taking office and to aid coordination with the White House coronavirus task force.

“Joe Biden is going to become president of the US in the midst of an ongoing crisis. That has to be a seamless transition,” Mr Klain said.

Mr Klain urged Congress to pass bipartisan coronavirus relief legislation by the end of the year. Talks on such legislation stalled before the election. Democratic congressional leaders last week called on Republican lawmakers to join them in passing a relief measure.

Mr Klain previously said a smooth transition was necessary to ensure the government is prepared to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine early next year. Pfizer announced last week that its vaccine candidate proved more than 90pc effective in initial trial results, giving hope widespread vaccination in the coming months could help get the pandemic under control.

Other companies also are in advanced stages of developing promising vaccines.

“You know, it’s great to have a vaccine, but vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations save lives,” Mr Klain said. “And that means you’ve got to get that vaccine into people’s arms all over this country.”

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert and a White House task force member, underscored the importance of a smooth transition in pandemic control. “Of course it would be better if we could start working with them,” Dr Fauci said of coordination between the existing task force and Mr Biden’s team. He welcomed Mr Klain’s selection, saying he had been “terrific” under President Obama in managing the US response to a 2014 Ebola outbreak.

Online Editors