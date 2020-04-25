Joe Biden (pictured) is ahead of Donald Trump in some key states, according to the pollsters.

A string of recent polls shows troubling signs for President Donald Trump with older voters, a group central to his re-election effort that appears to be drifting away from him amid a pandemic that has been especially deadly for senior citizens.

Former vice president Joe Biden, whose support from older voters helped him lead the primaries, appears to be carrying over some of that appeal into the general election. With Mr Trump seeing sagging approval ratings over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, Mr Biden's campaign is attempting to capitalise with a group that has traditionally leaned Republican.

In Florida, a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday showed Mr Biden leading Mr Trump by a 10-point margin, 52 to 42, among voters 65 and older - the latest poll showing Trump losing ground with seniors in key battlegrounds. In 2016, exit polls showed Mr Trump winning seniors in Florida by 17 points over Hillary Clinton, a crucial margin in a state where older voters make up a large percentage of the voting population.

While it's unclear if Mr Biden's polling strength with older voters will carry over into November, the shifts are enough to reshape the dynamics of a close race that has already been upended by a viral pandemic that has killed more than 47,000 Americans.

"We know that Americans over the age of 50 make up the majority of voters - and as a result, they're a deciding factor in our elections," Nancy LeaMond, AARP executive vice president, said in an interview. "They aren't a monolith as a voting bloc, but one thing is clear: They do plan to vote."

Ms LeaMond said that while older voters were responsible for Mr Trump's narrow electoral college victory in 2016, their support shifted to Democrats in 2018, helping propel Democrat Nancy Pelosi to become speaker of the House of Representatives.

Mr Biden's campaign is trying to replicate the midterm victories. He is relying on a strategy that in many ways mirrors Democrats' 2018 playbook, which includes focusing on health care and converting suburban, moderate and older voters to his side.

Campaign officials have touted recent polls showing Mr Biden leading Mr Trump in key states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina, including age-based data breaking down his improving numbers with older voters.

The problematic numbers for Mr Trump come as his handling of the coronavirus crisis has faced withering criticism and low marks from voters, many of whom have told pollsters they do not trust the president to provide accurate information about the pandemic. As Mr Trump pines for the economy to be reopened, most Americans say they fear restarting economic activity too soon, according to a 'Wall Street Journal'/NBC News poll released on Sunday.

Mr Trump's campaign has dismissed the latest round of polls, in some cases pointing to similar surveys that showed Ms Clinton significantly ahead in key states before the 2016 election.

"Early polls are not good predictors of what will happen on election day, and most polls don't screen for likely voters, which is a problem," said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. "These polls don't reflect what we see internally."

Some polls have shown a tighter competition for the senior vote. A Fox News poll of Florida voters released on Thursday found Mr Biden leading Mr Trump among seniors 46pc to 43pc.

Mr Biden, who would become the oldest person elected to the presidency, has seen his numbers improve with senior citizens while his campaign has largely been forced into a kind of hibernation by the pandemic.

He has recorded remote interviews and podcasts but has not been able to hold rallies or engage in traditional campaigning due to social distancing requirements.

Mr Trump has used his daily televised coronavirus briefings from the White House to tout his efforts and lash out against his opponents. (© Washington Post)