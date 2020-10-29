Polls show Biden ahead in two must-win states as campaigns go flat out

Former vice president Joe Biden continues to outpace President Donald Trump in two crucial Midwest battlegrounds, currently holding a slight lead over the president in Michigan while showing a much more substantial advantage in Wisconsin, according to a pair of Washington Post-ABC News polls.

The surveys show Biden narrowly ahead of Trump among likely voters in Michigan by 51pc to 44pc, with Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen at 3pc. In Wisconsin, likely voters favour Biden by 57pc to 40pc, with Jorgensen at 2pc. Among registered voters, Biden’s edge in Michigan is five points, while he leads by 17 points in Wisconsin.

Biden’s margins in both states are driven by overwhelming support among female likely voters. He leads Trump by 24 points among those women in Michigan and by 30 points in Wisconsin. Biden trails Trump among Michigan men by double digits, and the two are running about even among men in Wisconsin.

The findings suggest concerns about the coronavirus are weighing heavily on Trump’s candidacy, particularly in Wisconsin, which has seen case counts climb to record levels in recent weeks. When it comes to handling the pandemic, Biden is trusted more than Trump by double digits in both states, and large majorities support their state’s rules on masks and restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.

In the contested Michigan Senate race, Democratic Senator Gary Peters has a small edge over Republican challenger John James, by 52pc to 46pc among likely voters and by 49pc to 45pc among registered voters.

Along with Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan are among a trio of states seen as vitally important to both the president and the former vice president in their efforts to assemble the 270 electoral votes needed for victory. Trump carried all three in 2016, shocking Democrats who had long enjoyed victories there, but by less than one percentage point each and a collective margin of fewer than 78,000 votes. Biden has held a steady lead in the polls in all three since summer.

The Wisconsin findings are significantly more bullish for Biden than some other public polls, which generally show him ahead by single digits, although two October surveys gave the former vice president a lead in the low double-digits. A month ago, a Post-ABC poll showed Biden with a lead of six points among likely voters in the state.

With early voting underway in both states, interest in the election is extremely high. Nearly seven in 10 voters in Wisconsin and more than six in 10 in Michigan say they are following the campaign very closely. In both states, more than nine in 10 say they are either certain to vote or already have voted. The polls find that almost four in 10 likely voters in each state say they have already cast their ballots.

Majorities in both states now say they plan to vote before Election Day. In Wisconsin, that marks a shift from a month ago, when a bare majority of likely voters (51pc) said they planned to vote on Election Day. That has dropped to 39pc, with 60pc saying they will vote early or already have done so .

The polls suggest Election Day turnout will be critical for Trump to close the gap with Biden. Trump leads among likely voters who plan to vote on Election Day, with 65pc support in Michigan and 70pc in Wisconsin. Among voters who have already voted or plan to do so before Election Day, over seven in 10 in both Michigan and Wisconsin support Biden.

Trump voters continue to show more enthusiasm for their candidate, with seven in 10 Michigan supporters and over three in four Wisconsin backers saying they are very enthusiastic about voting for the president. For Biden, 54pc of Michigan voters and 56pc of Wisconsin voters express a similar level of enthusiasm about their support of the former vice president.

Wisconsin is one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots, with cases surging there recently. The poll shows increased concerns among voters about the virus, with 70pc saying they are very or somewhat worried that they or a family member might catch the virus or has already contracted it. As fears of the virus rise in Wisconsin, perceptions of Trump’s performance as president have sagged. His overall approval rating is now 41pc positive and 58pc negative. ( © The Washington Post)