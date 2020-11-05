DONALD Trump and Joe Biden are still battling over a few crucial states as the race to the White House reaches its final stages.

While the overall counting could go on for several days yet, Joe Biden has now edged ahead in the race for the Oval Office.

The magic number of electoral votes to secure the presidency is 270.

So far Joe Biden has won as many as 264 electoral votes at this stage, with leading media organisations such as Fox News and AP calling Arizona in favour of the Democratic candidate.

Meanwhile Donald Trump, who yesterday morning prematurely declared victory in the election, has seen his campaign stall on 214.

Biden also appears to have more routes to victory within the scope of the results to come. He enjoyed a massive momentum shift with wins in Wisconsin and Michigan last night.

However Trump has warned of legal challenges to come in several crucial states.

The ‘rust belt’ states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin which were so important in 2016 have again proved to be key for whoever is to become the 46th president of the United States.

But Arizona is also crucial and now looks set to pick a Democrat for president – something which has not happened since 1996, when voters there helped elect Bill Clinton.

What does Joe Biden now need to win?

After a shaky start, Biden has enjoyed a late surge and has crucially been called as winner in both Wisconsin and Michigan last night.

Fox news and AP are also now both calling Arizona in favour of Biden.

The Wisconsin win itself could prove a watershed moment as it gave Biden a win in a state that Trump had won four years ago.

He might now need just one more State to hit the magic number.

Certainly if he wins both Nevada and Arizona, then he will have the 270 votes needed.

But Nevada's secretary of state has announced that no more vote tallies will be released until Thursday morning US time.

He said the decision was made to ease pressure on counties to ensure they have time to tabulate their votes accurately.

Trump leads in Pennsylvania, which offers a valuable 20 electoral votes - but mail ballots could yet favour Biden. This state is set to be the focus of a major legal battle as it is so tight.

How can Donald Trump mount a comeback?

Donald Trump must hold on to Pennsylvania and Georgia, where he holds a lead.

Then he must claim Arizona or Nevada from Biden. Nevada is close, but it won’t be decided until later.

Arizona now seems almost certain to turn blue, in favour of Biden. However amid protests, Trump supporters are already demanding recounts. Legal challenges are coming in several crucial states, meaning this is far from over. There have been angry claims that ‘fraudulent’ mal ballots in favour of the Democrats could have come from “Mars, or Canada”.





Here is a snapshot of the crucial battles that remain:

Alaska (3 electoral votes) – 56pc of votes counted with Trump on 62.9pc. It could take days to finalise the winner although Trump holds a very solid lead.

Arizona (11 electoral votes) – 86pc of votes counted with Biden on 50.5pc. Achieving a victory here would be a major victory for Biden.

Georgia (16 electoral votes) – 95pc of votes counted with Trump in the lead at 49.6pc.

Nevada (6 electoral votes) – 86pc of voted counted with Biden in the lead at 49.3pc. Counting has been suspended until later on Thursday which means it could be Friday before a result is known.

North Carolina (15 electoral votes) – 95pc of votes counted with Trump in the lead at 50.1pc.

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) – 89pc of votes counted with Trump in the lead at 50.7pc. A high number of mail ballots means this will run into Thursday.

