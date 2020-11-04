Online lies and misinformation surge on US Election Day

Voters faced a fresh barrage of misinformation yesterday, the latest development in a voting period that has been marred by misleading narratives across social media

Twitter removed a post, shared from a screenshot on Instagram, in which a person falsely claiming to be a poll worker in Erie, Pennsylvania, said he had thrown out hundreds of Trump ballots.

A far-right influencer falsely claimed on Twitter said that the National Guard had been deployed to Philadelphia and other cities to prevent unrest in the case of a Trump victory. #Stopthesteal, a hashtag associated with alleged voter fraud and a Democratic theft of the election, was used more than 50,000 times, driven largely by right-leaning influencers including Donald Trump Jr amplifying isolated incidents, according to researchers.

One video, in which a pro-Trump poll watcher was mistakenly prevented from entering a Philadelphia polling location, racked up more than 287 million likes, retweets and views across Twitter by the afternoon as evidence of efforts to steal the election, according to researchers. Late on Monday, in a tweet Twitter restricted with a label, President Trump said the Supreme’s Court’s recent decision about Pennsylvania mail-in ballots will “induce violence in the streets.” He added, “Something must be done!”

Many of the attempts appeared specifically targeted at voters in swing states, particularly in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Some, like the president’s, intimated that violence could take place. His statements echoed concerns by elected officials and businesses, which boarded up storefronts before Election Day.

The lead up to the 2020 election has been uniquely influenced by social media, particularly because in-person campaigning has been more limited by the global pandemic.

Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaigns have spent millions of dollars on social media and other targeted advertising in recent weeks.

But researchers have cautioned that domestic disinformation has also taken on an increased power this election, as groups attempt to spread lies online and even the president uses his Twitter account to share misinformation to his more than 87 million followers.



Facebook, Twitter, Google and Google-owned YouTube, collectively have held more than 100 scenario-planning exercises, launched a spate of new policies including prohibitions on premature declarations of victory and calls to violence, and taken unprecedented enforcement actions, according to the companies.



They have come up with detailed plans on how they will flag whether the election is decided or not, partnering with media outlets to attempt to slow the spread of misinformation. Facebook and Google have banned political and social ads with the close of polls Tuesday, while Twitter has banned them entirely.

The final day of voting culminates a period in which disinformation has been spread beyond just social media, including in text messages, email and old-fashioned mail.



Across the U.S. voters received an estimated 10 million robocalls in recent days encouraging them to “stay safe and stay home,” according to researchers.

Throughout Election Day, Twitter labeled some posts as “disputed” and potentially “misleading about an election or other civic process,” including several #StopTheSteal posts that suggested fraud was rampant.

But many of them remained on the site, unflagged, including a tweet by Trump campaign official Mike Roman that said Democrats were “keeping TRUMP WATCHERS OUT” to steal the race. The post had gained more than 11,000 retweets by early afternoon.

Online Editors