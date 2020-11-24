More than 100 high-profile Republicans call on party to repudiate Trump claims

A group of leading GOP national security experts yesterday urged congressional Republicans to demand President Donald Trump concede the election and immediately begin the transition to the incoming Biden administration.

“President Trump’s refusal to permit the presidential transition poses significant risks to our national security, at a time when the US confronts a global pandemic and faces serious threats from global adversaries, terrorist groups, and other forces,” said a statement signed by more than 100 GOP luminaries.

Signatories included former homeland security secretary under President George W. Bush Tom Ridge, former CIA Director Michael Hayden and John Negroponte, who served as director of national intelligence.

The message called on “Republican leaders – especially those in Congress – to publicly demand that President Trump cease his anti-democratic assault on the integrity of the presidential election.”

The statement’s signers urged Republican leaders to “strongly oppose” Trump’s “dangerous and extra-legal efforts to threaten and intimidate state officials in order to prevent a vote by the Electoral College.”

The national security officials’ statement was released hours before officials in Michigan certified the election results in that state, showing Biden defeated Trump by more than 155,000 votes.

Last week the president personally called a county canvass board official in Wayne County, Michigan, who subsequently tried to rescind her vote to certify results there.

“President Trump’s continued efforts to cast doubt on the validity of the election and to interfere in state electoral processes undermines our democracy and risks long-term damage to our institutions,” the statement says.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s campaign has disavowed lawyer Sidney Powell, who as part of its post-election legal team has pushed some of the most extreme conspiracy theories around the vote.

“Sidney Powell is practising law on her own,” Rudy Giuliani and Ms Ellis stated. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity.”

The statement suggests a high-profile lawyer who was steeped in the president’s claims about a vast Democratic conspiracy against him had gone too far.

“I understand today’s news release,” Ms Powell said, claiming she would be “filing suit soon” for people who had their votes cast for Trump “stolen by massive fraud”.

