Mary Robinson compares Trump’s refusal to concede US election with 'volatile and undemocratic situations' in Kenya

Former President Mary Robinson has compared Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the US election with “volatile and undemocratic situations in states such as Kenya, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe”.

Ms Robinson, along with the group she chairs The Elders, have said they are deeply concerned at US President Donald Trump’s refusal to respect the democratic transition of power.

The group, made up of independent leaders striving for peace, justice and human rights worldwide, have warned that the President and the Republican Party are showing a concerning lack of respect for the US democratic process.

It added that their resistance could have far-reaching consequences beyond the US borders.

Read More

“It is shocking to have to raise concerns about US democratic processes as The Elders have previously commented on volatile and undemocratic situations in states such as Kenya, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe,” Ms Robinson said.

“President Trump’s refusal thus far to facilitate a smooth transition weakens democratic values. His fellow Republicans must now affirm their faith in the US Constitution, democratic institutions and the rule of law, so the country can begin a process of reconciliation.”

The group added that accusations from the Republic Party of electoral fraud without any compelling evidence conveys a lack of respect for the US electoral process.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The continued assertions of electoral fraud by the President and some senior members of the Administration and of the Republican Party, offered as yet without any compelling evidence, convey a lack of respect for the integrity and independence of the democratic and legal institutions of the United States.

“Such an unprecedented situation could have far-reaching consequences beyond the United States’ borders. Those who stand to benefit from the current impasse are autocratic rulers and malign actors who wish to undermine democracy and the rule of law across the world.”

The group, founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007, noted that all living former US Presidents, including the last Republican incumbent George W. Bush, have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and deemed the election outcome to be clear and fair.

“Notwithstanding any continuing legal challenges, President Trump should follow the example set by his predecessors and declare himself willing to accept the verdict cast by the American people at the ballot box,” the spokesperson said.

“The executive powers available to the President until his successor assumes office on 20 January 2021 should be used judiciously in the interests of the whole United States, rather than for partisan gain.

“Continued baseless accusations of subversion risk further deepening the instability and polarisation in American society, and eroding public faith in institutions that is the bedrock of democratic life.”

The Elders have called on Republican leaders to act responsibly in the interests of their country by supporting a smooth transition and pursuing their political agenda with integrity.

Read More





Online Editors