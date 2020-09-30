| 12.9°C Dublin

Looney Tunes: insult-ridden Trump and Biden debate akin to chaos of Yosemite Sam versus Bugs Bunny

Joe Biden and Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/Evan Vucci/AP) Expand

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

A sitting President of the United States versus a preceding Vice-President should have made for a substantial policy discussion.

Instead, the keenly-anticipated encounter between Donald Trump and Joe Biden turned into shambolic mess, marked by insults, low blows and interruptions, that hit a new low for US politics.

The debate for leader of the free world for the next four years was a pitiful event with neither side coming away with a whole lot of credit. By way of a policy discussion, it was virtually non-existent.

