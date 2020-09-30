A sitting President of the United States versus a preceding Vice-President should have made for a substantial policy discussion.

Instead, the keenly-anticipated encounter between Donald Trump and Joe Biden turned into shambolic mess, marked by insults, low blows and interruptions, that hit a new low for US politics.

The debate for leader of the free world for the next four years was a pitiful event with neither side coming away with a whole lot of credit. By way of a policy discussion, it was virtually non-existent.

The lowlights of the night seemed to be Biden calling the President a "clown" and telling him to "shut up", with Trump bringing up his opponent’s son's drug use and refusing to condemn white supremacists.

The unique circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic means there is little ‘on the road’ campaigning and the razzmatazz of the Republican and Democrat conventions was largely reduced to pre-recorded set-piece speeches.

The lack of in-person canvassing meant the first TV debate took on an even greater significance. The audience last night was thought to be 100 million.

Yet the race for the next President of the United States resembled a Looney Tunes joust between a trigger-happy Yosemite Sam and the wise-cracking Bugs Bunny. American TV networks are openly describing the debate as a “sh*tshow”.

TANGOMAN AND SMILING GUY

Expectations were low for Biden’s performance, who is nicknamed ‘Sleepy Joe’ by Trump. Over his long period in politics Biden has gained a reputation for being prone to gaffes and long-winded answers.

Questioning Biden’s fitness for office, the 74-year-old Trump even called for the 77-year-old former vice-president to take a drug test. Biden came striding out confidently, smiling and greeted his opponent with a “hello, how are you?”.

Trump walked slowly and sullenly to the podium. Under the bright lights of the TV studio, the pallor of both was notably different. Trump’s skin was almost orange, like he’d been Tangoed, making Biden initially appear pale, even though his skin tone was quite normal. The debate was fiery from the off.

PREDICTABLE PLAYBOOK

Donald Trump was expected to adopt his normal approach of hassling and harrying Biden. He didn’t disappoint and sought to draw his opponent into a dogfight. His approach is far from Presidential or statesmanlike but it worked for him four years ago and he’s not about to change tack now.

Trump threw out allegations like confetti

When Biden spoke, Trump looked impatient, with shoulders hunched and a smirk on his face. From the opening minutes of the debate, it was clear he was going to get into Biden’s face and disrupt his routine.

As a result, the opening section strayed from the topic of the Supreme Court to Covid-19 to healthcare costs. Trump threw out allegations like confetti and even went into conspiracy theory mode about the use of postal ballots corrupting the outcome of the election.

He never missed an opportunity to point out Biden has been around politics for five decades. "In 47 months, I've done more than you've done in 47 years," Trump told the former Vice President.

BATTING BACK

Joe Biden wasn’t bullied out of his stride and stooped to Trump’s level. He smiled as Trump hit him repeatedly and batted back at the interruptions with lines like “Will you shut up, Man”, which has already been turned into a t-shirt.

Like a latter-day interview with Charles J Haughey on this side of the pond, Biden also looked down the barrel of the camera to speak directly to the people at home, portraying Trump as a liar. “Do you believe for a moment what he is telling you?”

The debate is being held in Cleveland (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The debate is being held in Cleveland (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Biden sought to portray himself as the ordinary guy, mentioning his Irish Catholic background and knowledge of suburban life. He got his point across on the touchstone issue of race relations, summing his view up as: "Law and order with justice, where people get treated fairly.”

Trump dominated the debate with his interruptions but didn't overshadow Biden in the way he undermined Hillary Clinton in 2016.

STRENGTHS TO WEAKNESSES

The sitting President was quite clear in his stance on the economy needing to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and on law and order in the wake of street violence.

He poked at Biden on the failure of Democrat-run cities to clamp down on the protests. “You can’t even say the word law enforcement because if you say the word you’d lose all your radical left supporters.”

However, he then reaffirmed the view he courts support from far-right groupings.

When asked to condemn white supremacists, Trump replied: “Sure, I’m willing to do that...Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left.” The “stand by” phrase is widely interpreted as a gesture to far-right white nationalists, who have prominently donned guns at rallies, to await the outcome of the election.

And it certainly wasn’t a condemnation. Biden is no Barack Obama when it comes to debating and got off to a rocky start on explaining his healthcare policy and Trump’s record on Covid-19.

Trump beat him comprehensively on the economy and the shutdown caused by Covid-19, even if he did resort to his usual hyperbole. “We built the greatest economy in history, we closed it down because of the China plague. He wants to shut it down again. He wants to destroy this country,” he proclaimed.

FAMILY VALUES

The discussion on the replacement on the Supreme Court of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg with conservative judge with Amy Coney Barrett petered out.

Likewise, the revelations about Trump’s tax bill, which didn’t take off. There was also a silly exchange about who was “smart”. The real emotive moment though came when Trump went after Biden’s son.

Hunter Biden is a recovered drug addict whose overseas business dealings featured heavily in last year’s impeachment probe as Trump asked the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on the former Vice President’s son.

Trump went directly for the jugular saying he was dishonorably discharged from the US military, mentioning allegations of payments from Russia and China. However, the attack was mistimed as Biden was speaking at the time about his late son, Beau, who was a decorated veteran.

The move allowed Biden to regroup and defend Hunter. "My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem. He's overtaken it. He's fixed it. He's worked on it, and I'm proud of him."

REFEREE WITH NO WHISTLE

Moderator Chris Wallace said he hoped to remain as “invisible as possible” in the debate. He certainly achieved that ambition as he had little control over the discussion.

Wallace is not your standard Fox News cheerleader for the Trump administration. Moderators for the debates are chosen by the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debate.

The veteran TV presenter and host of Fox News Sunday is a registered Democrat and has had spiky exchanges with the President. Wallace chose the topic to be covered, with each item having 15 minutes allocated to it for discussion.

As agreed with both campaigns, the candidates get two minutes to initially respond to the question, before they could turn it on each other. Wallace had to intervene repeatedly to halt Trump’s march, prompting the President to reply: “I guess I’m debating you, not him, but that’s not a surprise.”

Similar to Jose Mourinho’s constant questioning of refereeing decisions, claiming they’re all against him, Trump clearly had a tactic of seeking to undermine the moderator and claim he was up against the authorities.

Coming back in half way into the debate, when the discussion turned to race and violence, Wallace again had to remind the candidates to allow each other to speak, particularly directing his point at Trump: “Frankly, you have been doing more interrupting.”

The 90-minute debate, started at prime time in the US, 9pm on the east coast. The viewing figures will be analysed to see how many viewers dropped out after the opening half hour of raucous exchanges.

In the absence of the ability to turn off the microphones, there’s little enough the moderator can do. This match was like those celebrated Brian Cody Kilkenny hurling training session games where no fouls are called no matter what happens.

A BLOODY POINTS WIN

While both will have done much to appease their base, it’s difficult to see how either won over many swing voters due to the chaotic nature of the debate.

14 Vice-Presidents have become President. Nine became President by succession — eight after the deaths of Presidents, and one after a President resigned. Four sitting Vice Presidents were elected, the last being George Bush Snr in 1988.

Richard Nixon was the only non-sitting Vice President who got elected. Biden is seeking to become the first to dethrone a sitting President. Trump didn’t alter the course of the campaign in this debate. However, he did show he won’t give up without a heck of a fight. Focus group pollster

Frank Luntz, who popped up over here on RTE a decade back, says the debate actually convinced some undecided voters to not vote at all, adding that he had never seen this reaction.

Biden comes out of the night marginally better because he didn’t cave in under Trump’s barrage. Nonetheless, Trump’s aggression will appeal to his support. The debate was not a gamechanger in this campaign.

STYLE STAKES

On a sidenote, the glamour of US politics was on show as ever. First Lady Melania Trump was dressed in a pinstripe Dolce & Gabbana suit with Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Her step-daughter Ivanka wore a Gabriela Hearst blazer, belted at the waist. Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, was equally stylish, dressed in a long-sleeved olive silk green silk dress, featuring featured fringe detail on the front, and slingback heels.

Donald Trump showed off his presidential face mask as the pair discussed Covid-19 (Julio Cortez/AP)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Donald Trump showed off his presidential face mask as the pair discussed Covid-19 (Julio Cortez/AP)

Biden and Trump were both wearing the trademark US political uniform of navy suit, white shirt. Biden opted for a navy and white striped tie and white pocket handkerchief. Trump had a navy tie with red stripes on full display as he leaves his jacket open.



