Kanye West sues to be listed on US presidential election ballot in West Virginia

Kanye West meets is challenging Donald Trump in the US Presidential election (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Rapper Kanye West has sued the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office after being told his bid to get on the ballot for US president came up short on qualified signatures.

Secretary of state Mac Warner’s office told news outlets last month that West needed 7,144 signatures from registered voters in West Virginia.

West submitted 15,000 signatures, but only 6,383 were confirmed, according to secretary of state spokesperson Mike Queen.

The lawsuit says West did not have a chance to challenge that decision before a drawing for order of names appearing on the ballot, WSAZ-TV reported.

Praise God ... look at all the ballots we’re on On 🕊

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Vermont

West Virginia

Colorado

Iowa

Utah

Minnesota

Tennessee

Virginia — ye (@kanyewest) August 21, 2020

The lawsuit requests an emergency hearing date and a ruling that would allow his name to be listed.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he is seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the Birthday Party.

West has since been gathering signatures to get on the ballot in several US states.

