Joe Biden vows to be ‘a President for all Americans’ as he defeats Donald Trump

Democrat Joe Biden has passed the threshold of 270 electoral college votes needed for victory in the presidential race.

The former vice president was called as the winner of Pennsylvania on Saturday, meaning he had an insurmountable lead in the race for the White House.

Winning the vote in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona – three states which voted for Mr Trump in 2016 – opened up a number of pathways to the presidency for the democratic candidate.

And it was victory in Pennsylvania, some four days after polls closed, which saw him over the line.

In a statement, Mr Biden said: “I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.

“We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.

“I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

President Donald Trump made a series of unsubstantiated allegations to claim he is being cheated out of re-election, while Mr Biden had called for calm as votes in key battleground states were counted well past November 3.

But Federal Election Commission commissioner Ellen Weintraub said there is no evidence of voter fraud.

Speaking on CNN after Mr Trump’s string of tweets – which were flagged by Twitter as containing information about the election that may be “misleading” – Ms Weintraub said: “State and local officials, and poll workers throughout the country, really stepped up.

“And there have been very few complaints about how this election has run.

“Very few substantiated complaints, let me put it that way. There is no evidence of any kind of voter fraud.”

“There is no evidence of illegal votes being cast.

“In fact, and you don’t have to take my word for it because people throughout the country, nonpartisan election experts have come out and hailed this election and how it was run.

“If you want to look at the state of Pennsylvania, which the president seems to be focused on, Senator (Pat) Toomey has come out and said he has seen no evidence of fraud there.

“The Republican leader of the state senate there has also said he has seen no evidence of fraud.”

She added: “There really has been no evidence of fraud. None of the complaints have attached any evidence of fraud.

“Really, we should feel very proud of ourselves.”

Her comments came after Mr Trump wrote on Twitter that tens of thousands of votes were “illegally received” after 8pm on Tuesday “totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states”.

He said hundreds of thousands of Votes were “illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED”, adding: “This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened…

“….Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!”

Mr Trump said there will be a “big press conference” in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, adding on Twitter: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

Twitter flagged this tweet, saying official sources may not have called the race when it was tweeted.

Earlier today, Mr Biden stopped short of officially declaring victory but said he is confident he is ultimately going to win the race to the White House.

PA Media