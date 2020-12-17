Joe Biden tells Georgia voters he needs a Democratic Senate to govern effectively

US President-elect Joe Biden arrives during a drive-in rally for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock at Pullman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden told Georgia voters they must deliver two Democratic Senate runoff victories in January so his administration can forcefully confront the coronavirus pandemic and other national challenges.

Fresh off the Electoral College affirming his victory, Mr Biden campaigned alongside Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock as they try to unseat Republican senators. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the January 5 runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.

The president-elect, who won Georgia in November, warned that Republican victories would leave him to face the kind of GOP obstruction that hampered former president Barack Obama for most of his two terms.

“We can get so much done, so much that can make the lives of the people of Georgia and the whole country so much better,” Mr Biden said at a drive-in rally outside downtown Atlanta on the second day of early voting. “And we need senators who are willing to do it, for God’s sake.”

Mr Biden criticised Mr Perdue and Ms Loeffler as “roadblocks” for not supporting a sweeping new economic aid package as the coronavirus pandemic surges.

In contrast, he said Mr Ossoff and Rev Warnock would “fight for progress and not just get in the way”.

“Are you ready to vote for two United States senators who know how to say the word ‘yes’ and not just ‘no’?” Mr Biden asked supporters.

Hours earlier in Washington, Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged for the first time that Mr Biden had defeated President Donald Trump after spending weeks muted about the president’s false claims that Mr Biden stole the election through widespread voter fraud.

In fact, elections officials across the country, including some Georgia Republicans, vouched for the integrity of the voting process and tabulations.

Mr Perdue and Ms Loeffler have not yet publicly acknowledged Mr Biden as president-elect, and they’ve joined Mr Trump in questioning the integrity of the election results in Georgia.

